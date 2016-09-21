Sport » Cricket

MUMBAI, September 21, 2016
Updated: September 21, 2016 03:24 IST

Srinivasan emerges favourite for ICC role

BACK IN THE HUNT: Veteran administrator N. Srinivasan seems to have turned the tide in his favour suddenly. FILE PHOTO: M. Vedhan
BACK IN THE HUNT: Veteran administrator N. Srinivasan seems to have turned the tide in his favour suddenly. FILE PHOTO: M. Vedhan
The TNCA president and the BCCI top brass come together in a change in dynamics

Ten months after being replaced as the chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC) president, N. Srinivasan is likely to return to cricket’s global governing body. The former BCCI and ICC chief has emerged as the front-runner to being the BCCI’s representative on the ICC’s Board of Directors.

Srinivasan’s nomination is being supported by the BCCI president Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke, with the latter set to be re-elected as the secretary during its 87th AGM on Tuesday. Considering Srinivasan’s equation with the Board’s top brass over the last three years, the move may come as a surprise, but it only proves that there are no permanent friends or foes in BCCI corridors, just like in politics.

Game-changer

The Hindu understands that Shirke’s visit to Chennai on September 4 turned out to be the game-changer. The duo is believed to have discussed Srinivasan’s possible nomination and the veteran administrator, according to an insider close to both the sides, wasn’t averse to the proposal. Incidentally, Srinivasan won’t attend the AGM, with his loyal aide K.S. Viswanathan set to represent the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

If Srinivasan’s appointment is ratified, he will, for the second time in less than two years, become the BCCI’s representative at the ICC despite not heading the BCCI.

In March 2015, despite being replaced by Jagmohan Dalmiya as the BCCI chief after being barred by the court to contest the election, Srinivasan continued to be the ICC chief. He was replaced in November last year, soon after his bitter detractor Shashank Manohar took over the reins of the BCCI.

Incidentally, Shirke and Thakur had combined to ensure the latter’s election as secretary in the 2015 elections against Srinivasan’s candidate Sanjay Patel. Srinivasan’s resistance to act against the team owned by his family business enterprise during the 2013 IPL corruption scandal is believed to have triggered the court drama.

The tide had turned against the BCCI when Shirke had resigned as treasurer protesting against Srinivasan’s lack of action during the scandal.

Loyal member of BCCI

Speaking to The Hindu, Viswanathan said, “The TNCA will abide by whatever the BCCI decides. The TNCA is a loyal member of the BCCI.”

Viswanathan added, “If there is a timeline given by the Lodha Committee regarding an issue, the TNCA will refer it back to the BCCI’s legal council.”

(Additional reporting by S. Dinakar)

