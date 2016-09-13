R. Sridhar is set to return as India’s fielding coach for the forthcoming home series against New Zealand. Sridhar is set to replace Abhay Sharma, who had been roped in for India’s four-Test series in the West Indies, after returning from Australia, where he is involved with the India A set-up.

The Hindu understands that on the sidelines of Monday’s selection committee, BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke had a review of the West Indies tour along with coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli.

Following the feedback from India and India A team managements, Sridhar has been asked to rejoin India squad for the home series against the Kiwis, which will feature three Test matches and five ODIs.

A BCCI insider revealed that Sridhar’s utility and the players’ comfort level with him was instrumental in him being recalled. The former Hyderabad cricketer was appointed as the fielding coach as part of Ravi Shastri’s set-up midway through the tumultuous England tour in 2014.

The contracts of Shastri, the team director, and the assistant coach triumvirate of B. Arun (bowling), Sanjay Bangar (batting) and Sridhar expired at the end of the World Twenty20 earlier this year. When Kumble was appointed as head coach ahead of the West Indies tour, Bangar continued to be the batting coach while Sridhar was replaced with Sharma, the former Railways captain and coach.

The bowling coach’s post was left vacant, with Kumble looking after the bowling group. While the BCCI is internally discussing a few names to approach for pace bowling coach, it is confirmed that India will be without a bowling coach for the New Zealand series.