Sri Lanka has recalled experienced batsman Upul Tharanga for the fifth one-day international against Australia after captain Angelo Mathews was ruled out of the rest of the tour with a calf injury.

Sri Lanka also included batsman Niroshan Dickwella and allrounder Dasun Shanaka in its 16-man squad for Sunday’s match.

Spin bowler Lakshan Sandakan and allrounder Thisara Perera were left out.

Usually an opening batsman, Tharanga had not been able to hold a regular spot in the team but returned relatively good performances batting at No.7 during Sri Lanka’s recent tour of England.

Australia has already secured the series 3-1.