A.B. de Villiers is willing to disregard medical advice so he can play South Africa’s first day-night Test, against Australia at the Adelaide Oval next month.

de Villiers, who underwent elbow surgery on October 3, was ruled out of the entire tour. But he hopes to fast-track his rehabilitation to recover in time for the third Test, which begins on November 24.

“According to the surgeons and the doctors, there’s no chance. They gave me six weeks before rehab starts but I always feel the rehab phase can be sped up a bit,” de Villiers told a radio channel here.

“Maybe after the six weeks if I do fly over straightaway, I will be there for the second Test, have the opportunity to prepare during that game, not play in it, and then be ready, which would be a dream come to true to play in a day-night Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.”

When de Villiers was initially sidelined on September 27, South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee said he would require eight to ten weeks of recovery. Moosajee said de Villiers would target the home series against Sri Lanka, which begins with a Boxing Day Test, for his comeback.