Australia won the toss and posted 371 for six on the back of centuries from David Warner (117) and Steve Smith (108).

David Miller blasted an unbeaten century as South Africa chased down a massive target of 372 in the third one-dayer against Australia at Kingsmead on Wednesday to clinch the series.

The hosts went 3-0 up in the five-match contest after winning by four wickets thanks to Miller's brilliant 118 in 79 balls.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and posted 371 for six on the back of centuries from David Warner (117) and Steve Smith (108).

Quinton de Kock made 70 as South Africa reached 217 for five in the 32nd over of their reply but an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 107 between Miller and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (42 not out) saw them home against Australia's inexperienced attack.

The hard-hitting Miller blasted 10 fours and a six after going into the game with a question mark hanging over his place, having not passed 50 in 19 previous innings.

Australian openers Warner and Aaron Finch (53) bludgeoned their way to 110 for nought in 13 overs while captain Smith was more measured as he struck his sixth one-day ton.

The trio were particular severe on Dale Steyn (2-96) and fellow seamer Kagiso Rabada (1-86). Leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2-54) was the pick of the home bowlers.

The fourth match is in Port Elizabeth on Sunday before the series ends in Cape Town on Oct. 12.