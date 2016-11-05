Australian batting collapses dramatically

South Africa’s bowlers rallied magnificently after the loss of pace spearhead Dale Steyn before their batsmen pushed to an 102-run lead at the close on day two of the first Test against Australia on Friday.

Steyn left the field with a shoulder injury before lunch and was later ruled out of the series with a stress fracture in a hammer blow for the touring side.

But the remaining Proteas bowlers ripped out the host for 244 before tea before Dean Elgar (46 batting) and J-P. Duminy (36 batting) combined for an unbroken 59-run stand to steady the innings after two early wickets in the final session.

South Africa was 104 for two at stumps having fought back strongly after Australia had dominated the first day.

Philander picks up four



Vernon Philander took four for 56, teaming up brilliantly with debutant left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (three for 56) as Australia lost 10 wickets for 84 runs after resuming in the morning at 105 without loss.

Rising pace talent Kagiso Rabada took three wickets, with Steyn grabbing the first of the day to deny Warner a century.

Marsh was given out lbw in the final over before lunch and the rot continued after the break.

Adam Voges showed some resistance but Rabada caught a leading edge off his own bowling to dismiss him for 27.

Mitchell Starc lasted only six balls before holing out for a duck off Maharaj, driving to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at midwicket.

Wicketkeeper Peter Nevill managed 23 before Josh Hazlewood (4) and Nathan Lyon, the fourth duck of the innings, fell quickly to wrap up the Australian innings.