Smith, Root criticise lifeless pitch

Rival captains Steve Smith and Joe Root were critical of the lifeless Melbourne pitch after the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday, only the second draw in the showpiece Boxing Day Test in 20 years.

The drop-in pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was unforgiving for bowlers, with a total of 1,081 runs scored and only 24 wickets taken over five days.

“It hasn’t changed over five days and I’d say if we were playing for the next couple of days it probably wouldn’t change at all either,” Smith told reporters.

“It’s got to find a way to have some pace or bounce or take some spin or do something,” he added.

“Obviously we saw a reasonable amount of reverse swing throughout the game but the ball just gets so soft so quickly because the surface is quite hard and it’s really difficult to get people out.”

Smith said he didn’t think the wicket was “good for anyone”.

England’s Root said the pitch wasn’t suitable for the Boxing Day Test.

“I think as a player you can only respond to what’s there in front of you,” he said.

“I think we did that. Obviously, you want to see results and go out and win games.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that this week.”