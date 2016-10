Shardul Thakur will replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out of the third Test against New Zealand due to a back strain sustained during the second Test at Kolkata.

India and New Zealand play the third and final Test of the series at Indore from October 8.

Bhuvneshwar becomes the fourth player to miss out due to injury after K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma, the last name down with chickungunya. — Special Correspondent