Dindigul: M. Shahrukh Khan scored 126 to help Tamil Nadu reach 211 for seven against Saurashtra at stumps on day one of their under-23 Elite Group A encounter for the C.K. Nayudu Trophy at the NPRCET grounds here on Monday.

The scores (day one): Tamil Nadu 211 for seven in 95 overs (M. Shahrukh Khan 126, R. Kavin 32 n.o., U. Vishal 28, K. Kunal four for 32) vs Saurashtra.

