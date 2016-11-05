Sense of security boosted my performance: Saha

Saha scored his maiden century and a couple of important 40s in the West Indies and scored two crucial half-centuries against New Zealand.

Like his wicket-keeping and batting, Wriddhiman Saha loves to keep his mind uncluttered.

Saha, who stepped into the big shoes of M.S. Dhoni after the latter relinquished his Test spot, took some time to prove his worth as a batsman. The 32-year-old, who made significant contributions with the bat on the tour of the West Indies and in the home series against New Zealand, said being assured of his place in the Indian side helped him play freely and give some good performances.

“Being mentally secured has its contribution (in my good showing). They (selectors and captains) had been putting their trust in me, and it was a morale-booster. I knew I was going to play. There was a sense of security. Suppose I don’t do well and keep thinking that I may get out of the team, then it may hamper my performance,” Saha told The Hindu before leaving for Rajkot to join the Indian team for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Saha, who scored his maiden century and a couple of important 40s in the West Indies and scored two crucial half-centuries against New Zealand, said applying himself benefited his batting. “Whatever I prepared I was able to implement in the matches. I did not try to do anything different. I just focused on the basics and tried to bat consistently,” said Saha, looking forward to continue with his good work.

Often compared to his illustrious predecessor Dhoni, Saha held the former India Test captain in high esteem. “I did not replace him. I played in his spot after his retirement,” Saha said, expressing respect for Dhoni.

“I do not like to be compared with Mahi bhai. He has played so much for India, led the country to so many victories. I have just started my international career. I do not know why people compare me with him,” he said.

The Bengal stumper said he would be delighted to acquire some of Dhoni’s traits. “Mahi bhai stays so cool, not only during keeping wickets but also during batting. I like the way he finishes off matches. If I can perform even 20-30 per cent like him, then I will be more than happy,” said Saha.