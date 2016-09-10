TOPICS

The National selectors will meet in Mumbai on September 12 to pick the Indian team for the first Test against New Zealand starting at the Green Park in Kanpur on September 22.

Selectors Vikram Rathour and Saba Karim will watch the first two days of the Duleep Trophy final at Greater Noida along with India chief coach Anil Kumble before joining chairman of the selection panel Sandeep Patil in Mumbai.

Gagan Khoda and MSK Prasad, the other members of the selection meeting, are likely to hook in through video conference from Australia where they are travelling with the India-A team.

