Squad composition will indicate how Kohli and Kumble approach the season strategically

The BCCI may have rolled out a new procedure to appoint national selectors but that has not shifted the focus away from the incumbent panel’s meeting on Monday to finalise India’s squad for the three-Test home series against New Zealand.

Monday’s meeting will set the roadmap for what will be a gruelling season of Test cricket at home.

India is set to play 13 matches in a six-month window starting September 22, with the series against Kane Williamson’s unpredictable bunch. The squad’s composition will give an indication of how the captain-coach combine of Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble strategically approach the season.

Kumble’s first selection meeting as India coach could well turn out to be the swansong for at least three selectors, including chairman Sandeep Patil.

Vikram Rathour, Saba Karim and Patil are four years into the job, the maximum prescribed for a selector, according to existing BCCI rules, and whether they select another India squad will depend on whether the Lodha panel allows them an extension.

Patil & Co. will primarily have three issues to take care of on Monday: the squad size, Shikhar Dhawan’s spot as opener and possible options for a third spinner.

It is all but certain that the selectors will hack the squad size from the 17 that had toured the West Indies. If the selectors stick to the conventional squad of 15, it is all but certain that Shardul Thakur, the young Mumbai pacer who had been selected for the West Indies tour primarily to get a feel of India’s dressing room atmosphere, and Karnataka all-rounder Stuart Binny will miss out.

It is understood that Kumble has floated a suggestion to include not more than 13 players in the squad for any home Test.

However, considering that the reserves will not miss any domestic matches during the first two Tests, it is unlikely to be implemented for the New Zealand series.

The selectors, meanwhile, are understood to be waiting to hear the captain’s views on squad size.

Contrary to the public perception about Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara’s places in the batting order, the selectors are likely to discuss Shikhar Dhawan’s position as an opening batsman in the squad.

Since missing the last two Tests in Sri Lanka after scoring a century in the first match last year, Dhawan has appeared to have lost

his touch. In 11 innings since returning from an injury layoff, Dhawan has managed to score just one fifty.

With K.L. Rahul having emerged as a reliable opening batsman, Dhawan lost his place in the team for the final Test in the Caribbean.

It will be interesting to see whether the selectors consider options other than Dhawan for the reserve opener’s spot. The captain’s views will be key here too since the selectors are unlikely to make any drastic calls towards the end of their stint.

When it comes to the bowling department, the spin composition will be the most critical factor.

Amit Mishra and Ravindra Jadeja both found limited success in the West Indies, playing the supporting role to an on-song R. Ashwin.

It will be interesting to see if the selectors draft in either Jayant Yadav or Kuldeep Yadav in place of Mishra or Jadeja.

While Jayant, the Haryana off-spinning all-rounder, has had an impressive tour of Australia with the India-A squad, chinaman Kuldeep has put in notable performances in the Duleep Trophy.