Scott Styris was a combative all-round cricketer in his time.

A feisty bat and a nagging seamer in his playing days, this Kiwi is now in Tamil Nadu, covering the TNPL Twenty20 competition as a commentator.

The Hindu caught up with Styris here.

Excerpts:

Your reading of Kane Williamson as a batsman and as a captain?

By the time he finishes his career, he will be the finest batsman New Zealand has produced. I have no doubts about that.

He uses his feet, is technically good, and has the temperament.

He is a calm person, does not get too excited or angry about anything and has the mind-set to be a strong captain.

How do you rate Williamson, Kohli and Root?

They are all very good. What will separate them is how many runs they get away from home, in challenging foreign conditions. This is why Tendulkar, Lara, Ponting, Dravid and Sehwag were so good.

The Kiwi batting line-up appears to lack depth…

It does. But much will depend on the fitness of Corey Anderson. If he is fit, then as an all-rounder he will add depth and value to the side.

R. Ashwin should be a big threat with the ball...

Ashwin is an intelligent bowler.

He has got four types of deliveries: the off-spinner, the arm-ball, the doosra and the carrom ball, and he mixes them up well.

What is the one aspect in Ashwin’s bowling that stands out?

The fact that he is able to release deliveries at different speeds from the same action.

I saw Daniel Vettori do that. Ashwin picks a lot of wickets with his changes in pace without changing action.

Do you believe New Zealand is short on spin?

You all know what happened when India prepared a turner for the ICC World Twenty20 game in Nagpur. The Kiwi spinners won the match for their team.

Mitchell Santner, the young left-arm spinner, is someone who has impressed me.

And Ish Sodhi, the leg-spinner, is an improving bowler.

I do not think India will prepare rank turners because the New Zealand spinners can do some damage as well.

The X-factor in the series?

It could be Tom Latham at the top of the order.

But then he could get into trouble against Ashwin who bowls very well to the left-handers.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult, could play a part as well…

They are an attacking pair: they swing the ball, look for wickets.

They might have a say in the series.