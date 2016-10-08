The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the two-year ban imposed on IPL franchisee Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the 2013 betting scam involving its top official Gurunath Meiyappan.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur rejected the plea in which Swamy had alleged that there were no allegations against either former BCCI president N. Srinivasan or against any members of CSK and hence the ban imposed by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee was “illegal, arbitrary and unreasonable”.

The Lodha panel had suspended CSK and Rajasthan Royals after holding that their top officials like Raj Kundra and Gurunath Meiyappan were found involved in betting.

Swamy had said he had nothing against the Lodha panel and was confining himself to the ban on CSK which has become a victim of “conspiracy”.

The apex court had reserved its order on Swamy’s plea on October 4.