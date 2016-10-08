TOPICS

cricket

IPL

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the two-year ban imposed on IPL franchisee Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the 2013 betting scam involving its top official Gurunath Meiyappan.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur rejected the plea in which Swamy had alleged that there were no allegations against either former BCCI president N. Srinivasan or against any members of CSK and hence the ban imposed by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee was “illegal, arbitrary and unreasonable”.

The Lodha panel had suspended CSK and Rajasthan Royals after holding that their top officials like Raj Kundra and Gurunath Meiyappan were found involved in betting.

Swamy had said he had nothing against the Lodha panel and was confining himself to the ban on CSK which has become a victim of “conspiracy”.

The apex court had reserved its order on Swamy’s plea on October 4.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
India will be looking to clean sweep the series by winning the final test against the Kiwis.

India won the toss and elected to bat
Jake Ball was the man-of-the match with figures of 5-51.

Debutant Ball and Rashid bowl England to thrilling win

A bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur ordered that BCCI will not disburse Rs. 16.73 crore each to 13 State cricket associations as per a decision taken in the SGM on September 30.

SC closes BCCI fund supply to State associations
Asked about the mantra for the team's successful run, Kohli said it had committed less number of mistakes.

Kohli: 'Learnt how to control sessions as a captain'
More »
go back to thehindu.com