The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) will felicitate Dhiraj Parsana, Karsan Ghavri, Yajurvindra Singh, Dilip Doshi, Salim Durani, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja before the start of the inaugural Test at Rajkot against England from November 9 to 13. The Test will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Khanderi.

“These are the players who have played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Vijay Rupani will felicitate them. We are also trying to make special merchandise to commemorate the first Test at Rajkot,” said SCA secretary Niranjan Shah.

The Indian team will reach Rajkot on November 5 and begin its training and practice sessions on November 6.

