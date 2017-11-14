Satya Nadella’s cricket connection

more-in

Mr. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, says in his autobiography – Hit Refresh (launched recently)- that three principles from his “all-too brief cricketing past” speak directly to business and leadership principles he uses even today as CEO’.

“The first principle is to compete vigorously and with passion in the face of uncertainty and intimidation, then importance of putting your team first, ahead of your personal statistics and recognition and finally that leadership is about bringing out the best in everyone, when to intervene and when to build the confidence of an individual and a team,” he says in the book.

And, importantly, 50-year-old Satya Nadella mentions that “this is what I learnt from my captain (RA Swaroop who led him at HPS and then went on to play in Ranji Trophy for long).

“Attending the HPS was the best break I had in my life” says the Microsoft CEO who adores late M.L. Jaisimha.

“Oh no, I never had a dream of playing for the country then. I don’t think I was that good. But have fond memories of my stint between seventh and 12th standards here,” he said in a chat during his last visit to the HPS early this year in connection with his autobiography.

“Yes, I remember when I used to be at this venue. Then, I was dreaming. Within hours I was bowling to Noshir Mehta, who was primarily a bowler but who also batted. One of his back-drives hit me so hard on my left leg that I still have that bruise mark (showing the spot),” he says with a big smile.

“I always cherish this wonderful place. I vividly remember those days when I played for HPS in the Leagues in 1983 and 84 seasons,” he remarked.

His face lit up in joy when Vikram Man Singh, another product of HPS, presented an autographed miniature cricket bat signed by all the members of the 1983 World Cup winning team.

“It is surprising that not even one from HPS went on to play for India! D. Suresh (now IFS Officer), Hari Prasad (now CEO of Apollo Hospital) were very good in my team then like my captain Swaroop,” says Satya Nadella.

What was the biggest influence of HPS where you were a student between 1977-84 on your career? “The ability to find your passion and get the confidence. This is what I learnt from this great Institution,” says Satya Nadella.