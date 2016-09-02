Sport » Cricket

DHAKA, September 2, 2016
Updated: September 2, 2016 22:55 IST

Samaraweera is Bangladesh’s batting consultant

  • AFP
Thilan Samaraweera.
- PHOTO: AP
Thilan Samaraweera.

: Bangladesh on Friday named former Sri Lankan cricketer Thilan Samaraweera as its batting consultant for next month’s home series against England.

Samaraweera’s appointment came a day after former West Indies great Courtney Walsh agreed a three-year term to become the specialist pace bowling coach of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

BCB president Nazmul Hassan said the board was in the process of appointing more coaching staff ahead of a flurry of international cricket, including a tour to New Zealand in December-January and a maiden Test in India in February.

