Rishi Bopanna's second innings ton (101 n.o.) helped Karnataka escape with a draw against Madhya Pradesh in the Cooch Behar Trophy (under-19) tournament match at Shivamogga.

After having conceded a first-innings lead of 321, Karnataka had to bat out an entire day to avoid defeat. This it did impressively, reaching 320 for five after having started the final day's play on 68 for one.

Meanwhile, Assam defeated Andhra by 42 runs at Dibrugarh. Resuming at 199 for eight, Andhra was all out for 223 in 97.4 overs.

At Cuttack, Raghunath Malla’s 108 was the only bright spot in Odisha’s 191-run loss to Tamil Nadu.

The scores: At Shivamogga: Karnataka 198 & 320 for five in 119 overs (S.J. Nikin Jose 68, Shivakumar 30, N. Jayesh 85, Rishi Bopanna 101 n.o.) drew with Madhya Pradesh 519 for five decl. Points: MP 3, Karnataka 1.

At Dibrugarh: Assam 192 & 199 bt Andhra 126 & 223 in 97.4 overs (D.G.J. Chaitanya 33, Hrishikesh Borah four for 47). Assam 6, Andhra 0.

At Cuttack: Tamil Nadu 255 & 356 bt Odisha 177 & 243 in 103.2 overs (Swastik Samal 37, Raghunath Malla 108, R. Sonu Yadav three for 36, S. Kishan Kumar three for 46, U. Mukilesh three for 40). Tamil Nadu 6, Odisha 0.