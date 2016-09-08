The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday shed light on the goings-on in Dubai saying that the meeting of representatives of the member boards is nothing more than a workshop. Clarifying a few points to The Hindu, the ICC Chief Executive, David Richardson said: “The meeting is not an official Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting and that the member representatives have come at their own cost. It’s only a workshop.”

In fact the ICC’s quarterly CEC meeting will take place at Cape Town from October 9 to 13. “The meeting here is attended, not exactly by Chief Executives, but their representatives. Only the officially nominated Chief Executives ( in the BCCI’s case Ajay Shirke) can attend the CEC meeting,” said another ICC official. The BCCI is represented at the informal sessions in Dubai by its CEO Rahul Johri.

The workshop in Dubai has been facilitated by the ICC only for the representatives of the members and others to discuss the two- division system for Test match cricket as proposed by Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa. Apparently the two Boards made the proposal at the annual conference at Edinburgh in July.

A senior ICC official who attended the ICC annual conference in Edinburgh said: “Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa proposed the two-division system to enable the top seven nations engage in competitive cricket. They felt there has to be content and substance in Test match cricket. They also proposed that the television rights of the Test matches involving the top seven countries be bundled and be marketed.”

Impressed



But not all ICC officials were impressed by such a move, and the CEC Meeting in Edinburgh was categorically told that the ICC does not have the rights over bilateral series and such a proposal cannot be on its agenda. “ Top ICC officials told the member boards that since such a proposal involves bilateral series, it is for the member boards to meet and arrive at a decision and should all boards agree to the proposal, the ICC may give its stamp of approval. So the ICC gave the member boards an opportunity to meet at Dubai and take the matter forward,” said an official who is privy to happenings in the world cricket body.

Observers have noticed the position taken by the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) on the two-division proposal for Test cricket. A recent press release from the FICA said: “Following completion of FICA’s annual player survey and ahead of further discussions at ICC level on the structure of international cricket the FICA has urged the ICC to deliver a clear and compelling future for international cricket, which includes meaningful change to competition structures. FICA is supportive of improving and adding context to all three formats of international cricket, ensuring a structure that delivers better clarity and balance between the formats, and one that will address the continued decline in popularity of much of international cricket. Cricket needs a new international structure now to allow it to survive and thrive in the future.”

“It is clear that there is a ground swell of opinion around the world that the current structure of international cricket is not serving the game globally and that the status quo is not good enough for the long term future success of cricket ,”said Tony Irish, FICA Executive Chairman.

The FICA statement further said: “This re-structuring of international cricket should be about providing a better sporting product for fans, players and broadcasters. The ICC management has done some excellent work on this, and we strongly encourage member boards to look beyond their own individual country interests in taking this forward. We understand that not everyone is in agreement over the divisional Test structure currently proposed, but this should not derail the entire process. We urge the game to thoroughly explore all potential options to create a coherent new structure that adds more context and meaning to all matches. It is time for global, collective thinking.”

South Africa’s AB de Villiers has summed up FICA and probably Cricket South Africa and Cricket Australia’s proposal by saying : “ It’s time for all international matches to have more meaning.”