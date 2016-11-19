Mumbai: Jamnabai Narsee HS off-spinner Dev Patel captured all 10 wickets against Rajhans Vidyalaya in the preliminary knock-out (45 overs) round of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school Harris Shield tournament at the Sachivalaya Ground on Friday.

The scores: Jamnabai Narsee HS 112 in 36.1 overs (Dev Patel 35, Sanmeet Singh Anand four for 31, Vinayak Sarkhot three for 24) bt Rajhans Vidyalaya 29 in 11.5 overs (Dev Patel 10 for nine). —

