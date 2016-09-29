The North-East States, which were accorded full membership of the BCCI by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee under the “one State, one member, one vote” ruling, were absent at the BCCI Annual General Meeting here on September 21.

Sikkim Cricket Association, Manipur Cricket Association (both associate) and Meghalaya Cricket Association, Nagaland Cricket Association and Arunachal Cricket Association (all affiliate) did not send their representatives for the AGM which violated specific recommendations of the Committee. Mizoram, which has been slotted under the full member category by the Committee, is presently not a member of the BCCI either in the associate or affiliate category.

It can be construed that since these five States had no voting right, they did not want to be a party to an AGM that was advised to deal only with routine matters of 2015-16.

But all are expected to attend the emergent Special General Meeting (SGM) here on Sept. 30 called by the Board “to consider the amendments to the rules and regulations of BCCI as recommended by Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee.”

The co-convenor of the North-East Cricket Committee and secretary of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, Naba Bhattacharjee, told The Hindu from Shillong that he was busy with the BCCI’s under-19 tournament for associate and affiliate teams in Bengaluru and could not travel to Mumbai for the AGM.

“The BCCI doesn’t pay for the cost of air tickets for AGM. We don’t get any grants from the BCCI and don’t have votes. That could be the reason for the other NE States not attending the AGM. This is not the case with Meghalaya,” reasoned Bhattacharjee.

The representatives of the five NE States that constantly interact with the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Sourav Ganguly, are expected to attend the SGM because the cost of their air tickets will be borne by the BCCI.

“I will attend the SGM and so would the others. We hope the BCCI takes the right decision at the SGM. They should have taken the right decision before,” said Bhattacharjee.