Good evening everyone and welcome to the coverage of game 5 of the Indian Premier League, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils in Bangalore.

This is part of the Saturday double-header. Kings XI Punjab have just beaten Rising Pune Supergiant by six wickets.

----------------------------

UPDATES

Royal Challengers Bangalore without Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers win by 15 runs. Their bowlers did the trick for RCB having lost the opening match to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Negi removes Nadeem for nought and DD 139 for 9. Bangalore on verge of victory.

Pawan Negi removes Pant first ball of the final over. DD 139 for 8

Last over 19 runs to win. Can Rishab Pant turn the tide for Delhi?

Amit Mishra just swings and misses. Excellent hitting from Rishab Pant from the other end.

19 runs off 8 balls.

Rishab pant completes 50 off 33 balls.

32 off 18 balls

Shane Watson removes Pat Cummins. Delhi loses its way 125 for 7.

Rishab Pant still looking good. 37 runs from 24 balls.

DD loses Brathwaite. DD 113 for 6. RCB stumbles Delhi chase by striking wickets at regular intervals.

DD loses another wicket. Morris is out DD 107 for 5.

Rishab Pant and Chris Morris are into the repairing act for Delhi Daredevils.

Chris Morris is the new man in

DD: 84/4 as Stanlake removes Sanju Samson.

DD: 79/3 after 10 overs (Samson 9, Pant 17) v RCB 157/8

Pant plays a slick pull off Mills. Mills is building up some pace here.

DD: 70/3 after 9 overs (Samson 8, Pant 11) v RCB 157/8

It's the strategic time out. This game interestingly poised with Daredevils in need of repair work. Chahal is getting the ball to turn. DD should look to build a stand because wickets invariably increase the asking rate as the pressure builds.

DD: 65/3 after 8 overs (Samson 7, Pant 8) v RCB 157/8

Abdulla gets Billings! After the thrills of the switch hit for six, he tries another, a conventional loft over long-off, but he reaches out and gets an outside edge that spoons to short third man. Rishabh Pant announces his arrival with a massive tonk over deep midwicket

SW Billings c Stanlake b Iqbal Abdulla 25 (19b 1x4 1x6)

DD: 53/2 after 7 overs (Billings 24, Samson 6) v RCB 157/8

The Chinnaswamy was just left stunned by a switch hit! Sam Billings take a bow! That was off Chahal, timed it really well and it cleared deep point for six

DD: 43/2 after 6 overs (Billings 16, Samson 4) v RCB 157/8

Beaten for pace! Karun Nair couldn't get behind the line of the ball from Stanlake that skidded through and hit the top of the middle stump. The wicket really has pumped up RCB as Chahal does really well to slide near square leg and cut off what looked like a certain boundary. Samson nearly gets an inside edge to the stumps. DD looking a little wobbly.

KK Nair b Stanlake 4 (3b 1x4 0x6)

DD: 37/1 after 5 overs (Billings 14, Nair 4) v RCB 157/8

Mills gets Tare, Comes round the wicket, Tare made too much room and the ball shaved the off stump. The ball didn't bounce as much too. The final ball is slashed well wide of slip for four. Won't it make sense for Mills to have a second slip? Watson should attack more.

AP Tare b Mills 18 (17b 3x4 0x6)

DD: 32/0 after 4 overs (Tare 18, Billings 13) v RCB 157/8

Chance! But a very tough one. Negi the left-arm spinner bowls. Tare slashes at it and it flies between the keeper and slip. Chris Gayle barely saw it go. Binny does a brilliant job at the boundary.

DD: 21/0 after 3 overs (Tare 11, Billings 9) v RCB 157/8

Two breezy boundaries by Tare off Stanlake. On the pads and played to the on side. The final ball is also whipped away, over square leg

DD: 13/0 after 2 overs (Billings 9, Tare 3)

Tidy over from the legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

DD: 9/0 after 1 over (Billings 7, Tare 1)

Billy Stanlake bowls. He has an unusual action. Drifts on the pads and Billings whips it away for four

-----------------------------

This was an innings of two parts – with Kedar Jadhav and without Kedar Jadhav. The right-hander was in sublime touch and it seemed like a one-man show for RCB while he was batting. He toyed with the bowling with such authority. Delhi were looking for his wicket and once he departed for 69, RCB lost their way. 157 seems a bit underwhelming after how they began. Daredevils should back themselves to chase this.

Delhi Daredevils need 158 to win

-------------------------

RCB: 157/8 after 20 overs

A straight six by Negi off Morris gave RCB some relief. It was full and he got underneath the bounce and lofted it high down the ground. Made too much room the next ball and his middle stump was flattened. Morris was spot on with the yorker. The final ball was a full toss which Mills missed completely and lost his off stump.

RCB: 150/6 after 19 overs (Abdulla 4, Negi 4)

RCB really struggling to push on here. Good bowling by DD. They are not giving the batsmen much room to slog or swing.

RCB: 144/6 after 18 overs (Abdulla 1, Negi 1)

What an excellent over that was from Chris Morris. Just 2 off the 18th over. That's gold dust. Yorkers and slower balls. Jadhav's wicket really has set RCB back for now.

RCB: 142/6 after 17 overs

Vishnu Vinod takes on Zak by coming down the track and lofting a six over deep midwicket. He nearly spoons a catch to cover the next ball but he attempts a risky single. Nadeem fires the throw to Zaheer who breaks the stumps and Vinod is a mile out. Then Jadhav falls to the slower ball, lofts it high and Morris catches it

KM Jadhav c Morris b Khan 69 (37b 5x4 5x6)

Vishnu Vinod run out 9 (5b 0x4 1x6)

RCB: 134/4 after 16 overs (Jadhav 68, Vinod 2)

Is Jadhav playing baseball out there? He changes his stance, he stands across the crease, clears the front leg as Brathwaite runs in to bowl, lofts down the ground for four and then the next ball hits it to the second tier down the ground for a massive six

RCB: 121/4 after 15 overs (Jadhav 57)

Delhi finally get a wicket but it's Binny and not Jadhav, the wicket they so wanted. Zaheer bowls it on the pads, Binny flicks it hard and it travels really flat and fast to Billings at deep midwicket. Didn't have to move.

STR Binny c Billings b Khan 16 (18b 1x4 0x6)

RCB: 114/3 after 14 overs (Jadhav 52, Binny 15)

The West Indian Carlos Brathwaite on to bowl. Overpitched on the stumps and Jadhav plays an authoritative flick wide of midwicket for four. Then Jadhav makes room and lofts inside out over extra cover for six. Rushes for a single to point, there's an overthrow and he gets his fifty! The crowd's loving this countarattack. Fifty off just 26 balls.

RCB: 98/3 after 13 overs (Jadhav 39, Binny 13)

Jadhav’s taken 24 off that over from Mishra! Heads up to the crowd! A nassive six over long-on, followed by a solid punch for four to long-off, if that wasn’t enough, he lofts the next ball over Mishra’s head. The sign off for the over - a six swung over deep midwicket

RCB: 74/3 after 12 overs (Jadhav 15, Binny 13)

Binny begins the over with a bang, whipping Cummins to the deep midwicket boundary. He used the pace on the ball to work it away. Top shot. Then there was an overthrow that cost an extra run. Nadeem getting carried away by firing a throw with no fielder backing up.

RCB: 66/3 after 11 overs (Jadhav 14, Binny 7)

There was an appeal for a stumping. Third umpire had a look. Jadhav tried an expansive shot against Nadeem, just managed to get his back foot behind the crease.

RCB: 61/3 after 10 overs (Jadhav 12, Binny 4)

Zaheer keeps it tight and conceded six of the over. RCB need to rebuild here

RCB: 55/3 after 9 overs (Jadhav 10, Binny 0)

Watto's out stumped! Reward for some disciplined bowling by Nadeem. Watson was out of his crease and was outplayed by the extra bounce. Pant did the rest. Sharp stumping.

SR Watson st †Pant b Nadeem 24 (24b 4x4 0x6)

RCB: 53/2 after 8 overs (Watson 23, Jadhav 9)

Jadhav uses his feet against the legspinner Amit Mishra and lofts him for six over extra cover. The batsmen have been looking to get aggressive against Mishra, as if to make up for those quiet overs from Nadeem.

RCB: 45/2 after 7 overs (Watson 21, Jadhav 2)

Nadeem keeping things tight, bowling straight

RCB: 42/2 after 6 overs (Watson 20, Jadhav 0)

This was a duel between Cummins and Mandeep and the Australian has won this. First, Mandeep pierces the gap past cover and the following ball he punches the ball past cover and mid-off with authority. Cummins then bowls the slower one. The next ball is wide outside off and Mandeep tries to cut but ends up chopping it onto his stumps. New man Jadhav gets a yorker.

Mandeep Singh b Cummins 12 (10b 3x4 0x6)

RCB: 32/1 after 5 overs (Watson 19, Mandeep 4)

Quiet over from Shahbaz Nadeem the left-arm spinner. There is quite a bit of dew so good to bowl spinners early.

RCB: 30/1 after 4 overs (Watson 18, Mandeep 4)

Brilliant catch running backwards by Samson to send back The Boss Gayle! High full toss, Gayle wanted to slice that over mid0off, Samson followed the ball going behind him, stretched, caught it and ensured he had control. Morris was the other man totally in control... until the last ball. A wicket-maiden it nearly was, but he sprayed the ball on the pads and Mandeep helped it to fine leg for four.

Chris Gayle c Samson b Morris 6 (8b 1x4 0x6)

RCB: 26/0 after 3 overs (Gayle 6*, Watson 18*)

Cummins runs in and the first ball races towards the boundary and Sanju Samson times his dive just right. Watson neatly cuts the last ball past backward point.

RCB: 19/0 after 2 overs

Runs are bleeding here. Chris Morris the bowler. Watson gets an outside edge past point and it rolls for four. Then Chris Gayle scores his first boundary and guides it past point. Crisp timing. Gayle tries to loft Morris down the ground and nearly gets an edge!

RCB: 10/0 after 1 over

Watto didn't need much time to get his eye in! Zaheer drifts on the pads and Watson flicks it away to the boundary, then he bowls a half volley outside off and Watson drives past cover

Toss

Shane Watson has won the toss and RCB will bat first.

Teams

Four changes for RCB. Billy Stanlake, Vishnu Vinod, Pawan Negi, and Iqbal Abdulla are in. They will replace Travis Head, Aniket Choudury, Sachin Baby, and S Aravind.

Daredevils' four overseas players are Carlos Brathwaite, Sam Billings, Chris Morris and Pat Cummins.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson (capt), Kedar Jadhav (wk), Stuart Binny, Vishnu Vinod, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tymal Mills, Iqbal Abdulla, Billy Stanlake

Delhi Daredevils: Sam Billings, Aditya Tare, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (capt), Shahba z Nadeem

Kings XI were the worst side in the last two seasons. They have started off on a high. Daredevils haven't performed to potential either. Can Daredevils start off with a win too?

RCB lost their opening game to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Daredevils are a strong bowling unit. We saw Pat Cummins at the Australia Tests. I'm looking forward to seeing him bowl today. Cummins v Mills - keep an eye on the speed gun today folks.

Vishnu Vinod is a wicketkeeper batsman who plays for Kerala