GROUP A

At Bilaspur (HP): Bengal 332 for five in 89 overs (Sayan Shekhar Mandal 135, Sudip Chatterjee 51, Agniv Pan 70, Manoj Tiwary 45) vs Punjab. Toss: Punjab.

At Lahli: Gujarat 187 in 56.4 overs (Parthiv Patel 61, Chirag J. Gandhi 30, Deepak Bansal six for 46) vs Railways 63 for seven in 26 overs (Mehul B Patel four for 22). Railways.

At Raipur: Madhya Pradesh 239 for two in 90 overs (Aditya Shrivastava 87, Rajat Patidar 83 batting, Devendra Bundela 36 batting) vs Mumbai. Madhya Pradesh.

At Dharamshala: Uttar Pradesh 207 for one in 90 overs (Tanmay Srivastava 53, Samarth Singh 115 batting, Umang Sharma 36 batting) vs Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh.

GROUP B

At Thiruvananthapuram: Vidarbha 254 for three in 90 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 83, Faiz Fazal 44, Ganesh Satish 93 batting, R.L. Jangiv 31 batting, Sarupam Purkayastha three for 86) vs Assam. Vidarbha.

At Kolkata: Delhi 90 in 35.5 overs (S. Arvind four for 12, K. Gowtham three for 26) vs Karnataka 131 for three in 52 overs (R. Samarth 53, Mayank Agarwal 56). Karnataka.

At Vadodara: Jharkhand 209 in 73.5 overs (Pratyush Singh 33, Ishank Jaggi 49, Kaushal Singh 56, Pankaj Singh five for 60) vs Rajasthan 26 for no loss in 12 overs. Jharkhand.

At Vizianagaram: Saurashtra 285 for three in 90 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 79 batting, Sheldon Jackson 105, Jaydev Shah 36 batting) vs Maharashtra. Maharashtra.

GROUP C

At Mumbai (CCI): Jammu & Kashmir 205 for six in 90 overs (Shubham Kahjuria 90, Parvez Rasool 45) vs Andhra. Andhra.

At Guwahati: Haryana 178 in 54.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 45, Harshal Patel 34, Ajay Mandal four for 26) vs Chhattisgarh 68 for one in 24 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 30). Haryana.

At Cuttack: Goa 333 for two in 90 overs (Sagun Kamat 177 batting, Sumiran Amonkar 101, Snehal Kauthankar 35 batting) vs Services. Services.

At Kalyani: Tripura 305 for two in 90 overs (Bishal Ghosh 146, Smit Patel 111 batting, Udiyan Bose 40) vs Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh.

At Bhubaneswar: Kerala 223 for four in 90 overs (Bhavin J Thakkar 38, Rohan Prem 41, Sachin Baby 51 batting, Jalaj Saxena 58 batting) vs Hyderabad. Kerala.