A collective effort helped Himachal Pradesh climb to second place in group C with a thrilling five-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy cricket fixture at JSCA International Stadium Complex Tuesday.

Inspired by left-arm spinner Bipul Sharma’s 4/97, Himachal Pradesh bundled out Jammu and Kashmir for 417 with an addition of 80 to their overnight total to set a tricky target of 210 from two sessions.

Living up to the challenge under fading lights, Himachal Pradesh batsmen put up a brave front as Ankit Kalsi (47) and Prashant Chopra (43) laid the foundation before Robin Bist (52 not out) and Sumeet Verma (21 not out) steered the chase.

Shama also shone with the bat with a quick 19 from 23 balls.

Earlier, seamer Akshay Chauhan (2/76) gave the breakthrough by removing a set Puneet Bisht (41) with an addition of eight to his overnight score.

But it was another left-arm spinner, Mayank Dagar, who castled Samiullah Beigh (46) to break the resistance before Sharma cleaned up the tail with wickets on successive balls.

Jammu and Kashmir lost last three wickets on 417.

Himachal Pradesh now have 15 points, one less than leaders Haryana.

Brief Scores Jammu and Kashmir 162 and 417; 137 overs (Samiullah Beigh 46, Puneet Bisht 41; Bipul Sharma 4/97).

Himachal Pradesh 370 and 210/5; 44.3 overs (Robin Bist 52 not out, Ankit Kalsi 47, Prashant Chopra 43; Beigh 3/56).

Himachal Pradesh won by 5 wickets.

Points: Himachal Pradesh 6, Jammu and Kashmir 0.