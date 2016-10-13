To take on confident Railways which had a good outing against Punjab

After the thriller of a fight against 41-time champion Mumbai in the opening match in Lahli, when it lost by two wickets, Tamil Nadu will be keen to get its act right against Railways in the cooler climes of Himachal Pradesh, in the Ranji Trophy league match to be played at the Lohnu ground here from Thursday.

It is important to get used to the conditions, and Tamil Nadu, caught on a grass top in Lahli, endured an 8-and-a-half-hour journey from Rohtak to ensure it gets three days to get acclimatised.

Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was happy with the “pleasant weather’’ at least in the morning and evenings, and hoped that the team would play to its potential and garner useful points.

The Railways had done well against Punjab in its opening match, by taking the first innings lead that fetched it three points. Railways captain Karn Sharma accepted grass on the pitch as something to be expected and said his team was not worried about it.

“We have to do well. It is a test for all teams. Last year we could have been better. This time we are determined to perform well. Tamil Nadu is a good side. We will compete at our best’’, assured the Railway captain.

Domestic cricket is viewed more as a platform for the hopefuls to press their claim. No wonder the authorities use it as a guinea pig to check out their ideas.

For the faithful fans who may visit the ground, Tamil Nadu and Railways promise rich fare.

The rest can keep track of the live scores on various electronic platforms.

The teams:

Tamil Nadu: Abhinav Mukund (captain), B. Aparajith, B. Indrajith, M.S. Washington Sundar, N. Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, J. Kousik, L. Suryaprakash, Rahil Shah, Malolan Rangarajan, R. Aushik Srinivas, A. Aswin Crist, M. Mohammed, K. Vignesh, T. Natarajan, M. Kaushik Gandhi.

Railways: Karn Sharma (captain), Ranjit Mali, Anureet Singh, Ashish Yadav, Avinash Yadav, Deepak Bansal, V. Cheluvaraj, Mrunal Devdhar, Nikhil Doru, Arindham Ghosh, Gaurav Khatri, Manjeet Singh, Akshat Pandey, Mahesh Rawat, Shivkant Shukla, Saurabh Wataskar.