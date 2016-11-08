Sport » Cricket

INDORE, November 8, 2016
Updated: November 8, 2016 23:50 IST
Ranji Trophy

Services thwarts Andhra

Services’ left-arm spinner Azaruddin Bloch who took five wickets.
Services’ left-arm spinner Azaruddin Bloch who took five wickets.
Services’ bowlers, led by left-arm spinners Azaruddin Bloch (five for 92) and V.U. Yadav (three for 81), unleashed surgical strikes against Andhra with precision thus thwarting the latter’s quest to clinch three points from their Group C Ranji Trophy fixture which ended in a draw at the Holkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Andhra, resuming at 177 for one, was all out for 341 in 145.2 overs thus handing Services a first innings lead of 105 runs and the three points.

The final day belonged to Bloch and Yadav who succeeded in using the conditions brilliantly. With the close-in fielders breathing behind their necks, the Andhra batsmen had a torrid time tackling the spinners who grew in confidence as the day progressed.

The morning session saw Bloch and Yadav sharing four wickets and pushg Andhra on the back foot by reducing it to 264 for six at lunch.

D.B. Prasanth Kumar (110, 293b, 421m, 12x4, 1x6) and skipper Hanuma Vihari began the restoration work after the departure of overnight batsman K. Srikkanth but disaster struck when both of them left in quick succession.

Bloch lured Vihari outside his crease and wicket-keeper Nakul Sharma was swift behind the stumps.

Prasanth looked confidence-personified and began to stroke the ball into the gaps soon after completing his first hundred of the season. However he fell to a Yadav delivery which came in sharply.

Soon wickets started to tumble at regular intervals for Andhra. With D.B. Ravi Teja, Ashwin Hebbar and D. Siva Kumar making quick exits, Andhra was literally on the mat. A.G. Pradeep (76 runs, 192m, 164b, 7x4) waged a lone battle and stayed in the middle for more than three hours.

Andhra’s points tally is now 15 while Services has six. Andhra will now play Tripura at Valsad while Services will play against Hyderabad at Mumbai. Both matches will commence from November 12.

The scores:

Services — 1st innings: 446.

Andhra — 1st innings: K.S. Bharat b V.U. Yadav 42, D.B. Prasanth Kumar b V.U. Yadav 110, G. Hanuma Vihari st N. Sharma b Bloch 54, K. Srikkanth lbw b Pathaina 24, D.B. Ravi Teja c S.U. Yadav b Bloch 2, A.G. Pradeep b Bloch 76, Ashwin Hebbar c A. Gupta b Bloch 8, D. Siva Kumar c N. Sharma b Raushan Raj 0, Bhargav Bhatt b U.V. Yadav 3, B. Ayyappa c S.U. Yadav b Bloch 4, Ch. Stephen (not out) 8; Extras (lb-4, b-5, w-1): 10; Total (in 145.2 overs): 341.

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-182, 3- 239, 4-239, 5-243, 6-264, 7-265, 8-296, 9-326.

Services bowling: Diwesh Pathania 23-1-82-1, Raushan Raj 23-8-39-1, Sachidanand Pandey 15-5-36-0, V.U. Yadav 39-10-81-3, Azaruddin Bloch 44.2-13-92-5, Soumik Chatterjee 1-0-2-0.

Services — 2nd innings: Anshul Gupta (not out) 17, Ravi Chauhan (not out) 8; Extras (lb-2): 2; Total 27 (for no loss in six overs): 27.

Andhra bowling: Bhargav Bhatt 2-0-10-0, Ch. Stephen 3-1-9-0, D.B. Prasanth Kumar 1-0-6-0.

