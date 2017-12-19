Ranji Trophy semi-final: Satish keeps Vidarbha afloat

more-in

A fighting knock from Ganesh Satish (71 batting, 128b, 10x4) kept Vidarbha afloat in its Ranji Trophy semifinal encounter against Karnataka here on Tuesday.

Satish — he represented Karnataka before moving to his new home in 2014 — guided Vidarbha to 194 for four. At the end of a curtailed third day, Vidarbha holds a 79-run lead.

Only 54.5 overs of action was possible as bad light interrupted proceedings in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Karnataka, 294 for eight overnight, lost its final two wickets for the addition of just seven runs. Karun Nair was the last to go, caught behind for 153. Karnataka finished its first essay with a 116-run advantage.

Poor start

Vidarbha made a terrible start with the bat, with captain Faiz Fazal falling for a second-ball duck. Vinay did the southpaw in with a delivery which tailed in a long way. The umpire instantly upheld the leg-before appeal, but an annoyed Fazal indicated that he got an edge.

Stuart Binny then floated a full out-swinger to Sanjay Ramaswamy, who nicked to wicketkeeper C.M. Gautam. With its two most successful batsmen — Fazal and Ramaswamy — back in the hut, Vidarbha was in a spot of bother. Wasim Jaffer and Satish negated the immediate threat, with Jaffer standing out with a few elegant flicks to the fence.

Shortly after lunch, S. Arvind dismissed a settled Jaffer (33, 48b, 5x4).

Bowling from around the wicket and wide of the crease, Arvind got one to pitch in line and straighten.

The veteran batsman was not pleased when he was given out leg-before, as he believed that the angle would have taken the ball past the leg-stump. Satish and Apoorv Wankhade then got together for an entertaining 88-run fourth-wicket partnership. Wankhade was spurred on by some heated chatter from Binny and Arvind. Wankhade got going with two spanking cover drives, and then stepped down the track to hammer Arvind over his head. Arvind, however, had the laugh laugh, when he tempted Wankhade to hit an uppish drive to Vinay at covers.

Satish, on the other hand, contributed a steady hand. He was happy to shoulder arms when needed, and brought out the front-foot on-drives when the bowlers strayed onto his pads.

Four down batsman Akshay Wadkar (19 batting), who has a curious tendency to walk down the pitch when he faces the pacers, kept Satish company until play was called off.

Asked about bowling to Satish, a former Karnataka player, Arvind said, “Satish is our friend, but on the field, it’s different. He batted quite well, but we troubled him with the odd delivery. If we can get his wicket early tomorrow (Wednesday), we’ll be back in the game.”

The scores: Vidarbha — 1st innings: 185.

Karnataka — 1st innings: R. Samarth c Wadkar b Gurbani 6, Mayank Agarwal lbw b Umesh 15, D. Nischal b Gurbani 0, Karun Nair c Wadkar b Umesh 153, C.M. Gautam c Wakhare b Umesh 73, Stuart Binny c Wadkar b Gurbani 4, Shreyas Gopal c Fazal b Gurbani 7, K. Gowtham c Wankhade b Gurbani 1, Abhimanyu Mithun b Sarwate 10, Vinay Kumar lbw b Umesh 21, S. Arvind (not out) 0; Extras (w-3, b-5, lb-3): 11; Total (in 100.5 overs): 301.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-21, 3-21, 4-160, 5-174, 6-192, 7-198, 8-225, 9-296.

Vidarbha bowling: Umesh Yadav 29.5-4-73-4, Rajneesh Gurbani 34-7-94-5, Siddhesh Neral 19-1-78-0, Faiz Fazal 2-0-6-0, Aditya Sarvate 11-2-35-1, Akshay Wakhare 5-1-7-0.

Vidarbha — 2nd innings: Faiz Fazal lbw b Vinay 0, Sanjay Ramaswamy c Gautam b Binny 17, Wasim Jaffer lbw b Arvind 33, Ganesh Satish (batting) 71, Apoorv Wankhade c Vinay b Arvind 49, Akshay Wadkar (batting) 19; Extras (b-4, lb-2): 6; Total (for four wkts. in 47 overs): 195.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-36, 3-62, 4-150.

Karnataka bowling: Vinay Kumar 11-1-49-1, Abhimanyu Mithun 12-1-35-0, S. Arvind 13-3-41-2, Stuart Binny 7-0-46-1, K. Gowtham 2-0-7-0, Shreyas Gopal 2-0-11-0.