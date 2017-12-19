Ranji Trophy semi-final: Saini runs through spineless Bengal

Unstoppable: Navdeep Saini bowled 12 overs on the trot for figures of four for 35 to hasten Bengal’s end.

Just eight days after knocking out defending champion Gujarat, Bengal’s dream came crashing down.

On a sensational third day’s play of their Ranji Trophy semifinal clash here on Tuesday, Delhi pacers Navdeep Saini and Kulwant Khejrolia took four wickets each to halt Bengal’s second innings for 86 in the 25th over. The first-innings lead of 112 proved sufficient for Delhi to win by an innings and 26 runs.

For the seven-time winner, this will be its first final after regaining the title in the 2007-08 season. In the title-clash, Delhi faces either Karnataka or Vidarbha at Indore from December 29.

On a day when 17 wickets fell, Saini’s “dream spell” and Khejrolia’s strikes, pushed into the background Mohammed Shami’s tireless performance of 15.4-3-39-5 that restricted Delhi’s lead.

Soon after resuming at 271 for three in response to Bengal’s first innings tally of 286, Delhi lost left-handers Nitish Rana and Rishabh Pant in successive overs.

The second new ball did the trick even as Delhi trailed Bengal’s first-innings tally by five runs.

Manan Sharma’s counter-attack and Himmat Singh’s responsible 60 played their parts in stretching Delhi’s lead past the 100-run mark.

Though Delhi’s last four wickets fell in the space of just 14 runs in the second session, Bengal’s spineless response ended all debates.

“I learnt from Shami Bhai’s spell this morning,” acknowledged Saini, who bowled 12 overs on the trot for figures of four for 35 to hasten Bengal’s end.

“I saw the areas chosen by Shami Bhai to bowl this morning and how well he chose to bowl the short-pitched deliveries.

“I also decided to attack the stumps more, mix the short-pitched deliveries with the ones that kept the batsmen guessing. This was a dream spell for me and I am so happy that it played its part in team’s entry into the final,” said Saini.

After Vikas Tokas provided the breakthrough by trapping Abhishek Raman leg-before and Khejroliya got ‘twice-lucky’ A. Easwaran caught at mid-wicket, Saini was rewarded for his splendid effort.

Generating pace in the range of 140-145kmph, Saini uprooted in-form Sudip Chatterjee’s off-stump with the one that stayed a bit low.

Later, he found the top of the off-stump to end skipper Manoj Tiwary’s agony.

He also bowled B. Amit and Aamir Gani in an inspired spell that had extra pace, precise length and a nagging line.

The scores:

Bengal — 1st innings: 286.

Delhi — 1st innings: Kunal Chandela c Goswami b Amit 113, Gautam Gambhir c Goswami b Shami 127, Dhruv Shorey c Goswami b Dinda 12, Nitish Rana lbw b Shami 13, Himmat Singh lbw b Shami 60, Rishabh Pant lbw b Dinda 1, Manan Sharma c Easwaran b Shami 34, Vikas Tokas c Tiwary b Amit 10, Navdeep Saini 0, Vikas Mishra (not out) 1, Kulwant Khejroliya c Majumdar b Shami 10, Extras (b-11, lb-2, nb-4): 17; Total (in 117 overs): 398.

Fall of wickets: 1-232, 2-247, 3-271, 4-280, 5-281, 6-328, 7-384, 8-384, 9-386.

Bengal bowling: Ashoke Dinda 27-2-125-2, Mohammed Shami 39-6-122-6, B. Amit 33-12-64-2, Aamir Gani 14-2-49-0, Writtick Chatterjee 2-0-11-0, Anustup Majumdar 2-0-14-0.

Bengal — 2nd innings: Abhishek Raman lbw b Tokas 0, A. Easwaran c Chandela b Khejroliya 13, Sudip Chatterjee b Saini 21, Writtick Chatterjee (run out) 1, Manoj Tiwary b Saini 14, Anustup Majumdar c Pant b Khejroliya 2, Shreevats Goswami c Rana b Khejroliya 17, Aamir Gani b Saini 0, B. Amit b Saini 0, Mohammed Shami (not out) 10, Ashoke Dinda b Khejroliya 2, Extras (nb-1, w-5): 6; Total (in 24.4 overs): 86.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-33, 3-35, 4-39, 5-44, 6-60, 7-64, 8-64, 9-75.

Delhi bowling: Vikas Tokas 4-1-11-1, Navdeep Saini 12-3-35-4, Kulwant Khejroliya 8.4-0-40-4.