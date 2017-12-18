Ranji Trophy semi-final: Delhi in driver’s seat against Bengal

more-in

All afternoon, Sourav Ganguly watched helplessly as the Bengal bowlers were belted with disdain by Delhi openers and centurions Gautam Gambhir and Kunal Chandela.

Seated in the stands behind the Bengal dug-out, the former India captain could be seen screaming at medium-pacer Ashoke Dinda to stick to a certain line when bowling to Gambhir. But the medium-pacer continued to get punished.

By the time the second day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal ended, Ganguly must have felt a bit better with Bengal claiming three wickets in the final session. But Delhi was well in command at 271 for three, within striking distance of Bengal’s 286.

After being hammered ‘left-and-right’ by the Delhi openers, the Bengal players had to deal with Ganguly’s ire in their dressing room after the day’s play.

Without doubt, the day surely belonged to Delhi as it consolidated the gains of the opening day.

Before the Gambhir-Chandela show, Delhi cleaned up the last three Bengal wickets for just 17 runs in 40 minutes of play. Thereafter, for the better part of the day, the Delhi openers were busy closing all doors on Bengal.

Chandela, with half centuries in the last three innings, continued his confident showing against the new-ball duo of Dinda and Mohammed Shami. The right-hander drove in style and displayed an array of strokes on both sides of the pitch.

He was quick to punish the short-pitched deliveries, showing his penchant for cuts and pulls.

Shami disappoints

At the other end, Gambhir seems to have targeted Shami. The medium pacer, summoned for this match ahead of India team’s tour to South Africa, appeared a reluctant performer as he went through the motions without doing any justice to his reputation. The domination of the batsmen continued with some fluent stroke-play all through the afternoon that saw a run-rate of well over four runs an over.

If Gambhir’s 42nd three-figure score was dotted with 21 boundaries, Chandela’s maiden Ranji Trophy century included a six and 18 hits to the fence.

In the final session, Bengal resorted to negative tactics to check the flow of runs. The ploy succeeded as only 52 runs came in 26.2 overs and Delhi lost Chandela, Dhruv Shorey and Gambhir, in that order.

In fact, Gambhir’s last 26 runs came off 93 deliveries and his dismissal ended the day’s play.

Shami finally had his revenge as Gambhir failed to get his gloves away from the line of the ball and the resultant leg-side catch proved the third of the day for wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami.

The scores:

Bengal – 1st innings: Abhishek Raman c and b Mishra 36, Abhimanu Eswaran lbw b Saini 4, Sudip Chatterjee c sub b Manan 83, Writtick Chatterjee lbw b Tokas 47, Manoj Tiwary c Himmat b Manan 30, Anustup Majumdar b Saini 32, Shreevats Goswami lbw b Saini 29, B. Amit c Manan b Khejroliya 9, Amir Gani (run out) 8, M. Shami (not out) 1, A. Dinda c Manan b Khejroliya 2; Extras (b-1, lb-1, nb-3): 5; Total (in 94.2 overs): 286.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-54, 3-132, 4-200, 5-209, 6-251, 7-265, 8-283, 9-283.

Delhi bowling: Vikas Tokas 15-2-50-1, Navdeep Saini 21-5-55-3, Kulwant Khejroliya 20.2-1-64-2, Nitish Rana 5-1-19-0, Vikas Mishra 20-3-59-1, Manan Sharma 13-2-37-2.

Delhi – 1st innings: Kunal Chandela c Goswami b Amit 113, Gautam Gambhir c Goswami b Shami 127, Dhruv Shorey c Goswami b Dinda 12, Nitish Rana (batting) 11; Extras (b-5, nb-3): 8; Total (for three wickets in 77.2 overs): 271.

Fall of wickets: 1-232, 2-247, 3-271.

Bengal bowling: Ashoke Dinda 18-2-86-1, Mohammed Shami 23.2-3-83-1, B. Amit 22-9-47-1, Aamir Gani 12-2-39-0, Writtick Chatterjee 2-0-11-0.