Sanju talks about love for the grind of multi-day cricket and Dravid’s influence.

Rain can be a cruel interruption in a season opener. The Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir players were mostly confined to their dressing rooms as only 7.2 overs of play was possible on the rain-affected second day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Friday.

Resuming at 263 for seven, Kerala could add only 19 runs without losing a wicket in the 36 minutes of play before heavy rain suspended play. Sanju Samson collected 13 more to be on 142, while Manu Krishnan, starting from six, was batting on 12.

It was quite frustrating for Samson and his team, which was in a good position to gather some valuable points from the tie.

Samson, nevertheless, took positives from his fine start to the season. He reflected upon how he had changed from being a hard-hitting wonder in T20s to be a dependable batter in the longer form.

“If you want to be a better cricketer, you have to be ready for any situation. I prepare myself to face any situation...I love to play in all three formats. It challenges a batsman and you keep on improving,” said the soft-spoken Samson.

Samson said he loved the grind of multi-day cricket. “I just go out there and apply myself. I want to contribute as much as possible...It is important to have a rapport with your batting partner, be it anyone.”

Samson, who was mentored by Rahul Dravid during his days with Rajasthan Royals, said the recent stint under the former India captain with India-A side in Australia made him a better cricketer.

“Each and every youngster who comes out from any India-A tour is a better player. We keep on learning each day in every practice session. We are bound to learn.

“It is a blessing for every youngster who is in India ‘A’ side mentored by Dravid Sir. We really enjoy his company...He has taught me how to be a better cricketer. ”

From Dravid, Samson has learnt the need to be a useful batsman in every form. “You have to learn the situation, read the bowlers’ mind. You just cannot go out there and smash every ball. You have to stay out there and sometimes you may have to look ugly because the bowler is also prepared and he is there to take wickets. He too has worked the whole year. We should respect the bowlers.”

Meanwhile, after three hours of rain, the ground staff gave their best to make the field ready for the match. However, the two super soppers were not up to the mark — one had a leaking tank and the other’s mopping-up sponges were tattered — to dry up the slushed outfield.

The umpires conducted several rounds of inspection before calling off the play around 3.30 p.m.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: Bhavin Thakker lbw b Samiullah 4, Jalaj Saxena c Gupta b Samiullah 69, Rohan Prem c Bisht b Ram Daayal 1, Sanju Samson batting 142, Sachin Baby b Samiullah 0, Robert c Bisht b Nazir 3, Iqbal Abdulla c Bisht b Ram Dayal 14, K. Monish c Ian Dev b Samiullah 14, Manu Krishnan batting 12; Extras (b-9, lb-7, nb-5, w-2): 23; Total (for seven wkts. in 96.2 overs): 282.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-9, 3-106, 4-106, 5-135, 6-168, 7-243.

Jammu & Kashmir bowling: Samiullah Beigh 24.2-4-76-4, Ram Dayal Punia 26-5-70-2, Umar Nazir 15-3-44-1, Pervez Rasool 19-6-37-0, Aamir Aziz 12-4-39-0.