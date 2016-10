GROUP A: At Jaipur: Baroda 285 for two in 80 overs (Kedar Devdhar 65, Aditya Waghmode 103 batting, Deepak Hooda 76 batting) vs. Gujarat. Toss: Gujarat.

At Lahli: Tamil Nadu 87 in 45.3 overs (Dhawal Kulkarni four for 31, Tushar Deshpande four for 25) vs. Mumbai 85 for four in 32 overs. Toss: Mumbai.

At New Delhi (Palam): Railways 257 for five in 90 overs (Shivakant Shukla 117 batting, Ashish Yadav 65 batting, Mahesh Rawat 35) vs. Punjab. Toss: Punjab.

At Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh 292 for seven in 89.5 overs (Rajat Patidar 42, Devendra Bundela 52, Harpreet Singh 112 batting, Mukul Raghav 35) vs. Uttar Pradesh. Toss: Madhya Pradesh.

GROUP B: At Vizianagaram: Saurashtra 269 for five in 55.3 overs (Sheldon Jackson 76, Jaydev Shah 120 batting) vs. Rajasthan. Toss: Rajasthan.

At Visakhapatnam: Odisha 134 for six in 70 overs (Biplab Samantray 53 batting, Sandeep Patnaik 31) vs. Vidarbha. Toss: Odisha.

At New Delhi (Karnail Singh stadium): Maharashtra 210 in 71.1 overs (Kedar Jadhav 59, Ankit Bawne 78, Varun Aaron four for 47, Ashish Kumar three for 32) vs. Jharkhand 33 for two in 15 overs. Toss: Jharkhand.

At Vadodara: Assam 132 for six in 62 overs (Tarjinder Singh 31 batting, Rahul Hazarika 37) vs. Delhi. Toss: Delhi.

GROUP C: At Bhubaneshwar: Himachal 318 for seven in 80 overs (Prashant Chopra 117, Sumeet Verma 116 batting, Mayank Dagar 42) vs. Andhra. Toss: Himachal.

At Ranchi: Tripura 118 in 54 overs (Abhijit Dey 32, Ajay Mandal three for 41) vs. Chhattisgarh 77 for three in 28 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 31, Ashutosh Singh 31 batting). Toss: Tripura.

At Nagpur: Goa 164 in 74 overs (Saurabh Bandekar 59, Snehal Kauthankar 38, Mohammed Siraj four for 14) vs. Hyderabad 28 for one in 10 overs. Toss: Goa.

At Mumbai: Services 143 for six in 57.4 overs (Aanshul Gupta 69) vs. Haryana. Toss: Haryana.

At Kalyani: Kerala 263 for seven in 89 overs (Jalaj Saxena 69, Sanju Samson 129 n.o., Samiullah Beigh four for 68) vs. Jammu & Kashmir. Toss: J&K.