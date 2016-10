GROUP A

At Palam: Baroda 305 and 321 for five in 86 overs (Kedar Devdhar 145, Aditya Waghmode 66, Deepak Hooda 66) vs. Mumbai 323 in 92.5 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 106, Balwinder Sandhu 64 n.o., Suryakumar Yadav 54, Abhishek Nayar 38, Irfan Pathan three for 30, Sagar Mangalorkar three for 75).

At Jaipur: Bengal 466 and 30 for no loss in 11 overs vs. Uttar Pradesh 410 in 112.4 overs (Umang Sharma 136, Sarfaraz Khan 85, Kuldeep Yadav 63, Aamir Gani three for 72).

At Rohtak: Punjab 378 and 175 for nine decl. in 49.3 overs (Yuvraj Singh 76, Taruwar Kohli 35, Ishwar Pandey three for 35) vs. Madhya Pradesh 247 in 87 overs (Shubham Sharma 53, Aditya Shrivastava 36, Ankit Dane 34, Harpreet Singh 32, Manpreet Gony six for 36) and 26 for one in 7.3 overs.

At Bilaspur: Tamil Nadu 121 and 452 for eight decl. in 132 overs (Dinesh Karthik 163, Abhinav Mukund 100, Baba Indrajith 52, M. Rangarajan 51 n.o., Kaushik Gandhi 42, Karn Sharma four for 109) vs. Railways 173 and 108 for no loss in 25 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 54 batting, Shivakant Shukla 52 batting).

GROUP B

At Greater Noida: Karnataka 577 for six decl. vs. Jharkhand 309 for six in 96 overs (Ishan Kishan 118 batting, Saurabh Tiwary 91, Anand Singh 45).

At Mumbai: Maharashtra 635 for two decl. vs. Delhi 376 for five in 94.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 155 batting, Dhruv Shorey 71, Milind Kumar 45, Nitish Rana 44, Mohsin Sayyed three for 73).

At Hyderabad: Odisha 228 and 169 in 64.4 overs (S. Senapati 57, Deepak Punia five for 39, Jaydev Unadkat three for 40) vs. Saurashtra 186 and 96 for five in 52 overs (Sheldon Jackson 43, Sagar Jogiyani 42 batting).

At Visakhapatnam: Assam 195 and 69 in 20.2 overs (Aniket Choudhary five for 35, Pankaj Singh four for 26) lost to Rajasthan 272 in 105.4 overs (Mahipal Lomror 89, Ashok Menaria 44, Vineet Saxena 30, Arup Das four for 53, Krishna Das three for 50). Rajasthan 7, Assam 0.

GROUP C

At Kalyani: Chhattisgarh 394 vs. Andhra 199 in 73.2 overs (Prasanth Kumar 62, Ravi Teja 30, Pankaj Rao four for 70) and 122 for four in 65 overs (Srikar Bharat 57).

At Surat: Jammu & Kashmir 227 and 261 bt Goa 77 and 295 in 92.1 overs (Samar Dubhashi 79 n.o., Swapnil Asnodkar 47, Darshan Misal 42, Parvez Rasool five for 89). J & K 6, Goa 0.

At Jamshedpur: Hyderabad 191 and 102 for five in 46.3 overs (B. Anirudh 33) vs. Haryana 331 in 130.4 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 73, Nitin Saini 61, Shubham Rohilla 60, Rohit Sharma 31, Mehdi Hasan six for 93, Mohammed Siraj three for 50).

At Kolkata: Kerala 248 and 115 in 44.5 overs (Gurvinder Singh five for 37) lost to Himachal Pradesh 261 in 75.1 overs (Prashant Chopra 60, Sumeet Verma 50 n.o., Jalaj Saxena five for 76) and 103 for four in 25 overs (K. Monish three for 31). Himachal Pradesh 6, Kerala 0.

At Guwahati: Tripura 275 and 280 for one in 79 overs (Udiyan Bose 152 batting, Smit Patel 104 batting) vs. Services 233 in 82.5 overs (Shamsher Yadav 101 n.o., Diwesh Pathania 34, Rana Dutta three for 48, M. Murasingh three for 58).