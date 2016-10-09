Delhi eyes victory; needs seven Assam wickets on final day

Delhi needs seven wickets in three sessions on Sunday after pushing Assam to the brink of defeat in their Ranji Trophy Group B encounter here.

Saturday saw career-best knocks from overnight not-outs Nitish Rana and Rishab Pant before Pradeep Sangwan, batting at No. 9, scored his maiden century in the championship. Significantly, Delhi’s scoring rate made the difference as 348 runs came in just 57.1 overs in two sessions.

Delhi had resumed at 241 for three and declared at 589 for eight for a lead of 396. Following an early tea-break, Assam ended the third day at 100 for three.

The fourth-wicket stand involving Rana and Pant regained the momentum seen on Friday evening. Overnight on 83, Pant raced to 146 off just 124 deliveries dotted with 13 boundaries and eight sixes. Looking to reach 150 with a big hit, Pant ended up offering a simple catch at mid-off.

This signalled the end of the 220-run stand but there was no respite for Assam. Milind Kumar joined Rana for a 100-run partnership that pushed Assam further back. Rana improved on his previous best of 132, scored against Karnataka last season.

Rana fell caught-behind off Abu Nechim after matching Pant’s 146. He, however, took 222 deliveries, with 19 boundaries and two sixes.

Though Delhi slipped from 423 for four to 427 for seven in the matter of five deliveries at the stroke of lunch, more hammering was in store for Assam on resumption, when Sangwan joined Milind.

The two smashed 125 off 23 overs before Milind lost his concentration as he went in search of a three-figure score since making his debut with a century against Haryana in 2011.

On 92 Milind chased a wayward delivery and resultant edge was taken by wicketkeeper Arun Karthik. The dismissal also meant five victims for Karthik and Nechim.

But Sangwan was not to be denied. On way to an 87-ball 100, dotted with four sixes and eight boundaries, Sangwan also crossed the 1000-run mark when on 63.

Later, he got past his previous best of 76, coincidentally, scored against Assam in December 2010 at the Roshanara Club ground in New Delhi.

The scores: Assam — 1st innings: 193.

Delhi — 1st innings: Unmukt Chand c Karthik b Verma 55, Mohit Sharma c Gokul b Nechim 5, Dhruv Shorey c Tarjinder b Gokul 23, Nitish Rana c Karthik b Nechim 146, Rishabh Pant c Verma b Krishna Das 146, Milind Kumar c Karthik b Nechim 92, Manan Sharma c Karthik b Nechim 0, Varun Sood c Karthik b Nechim 4, Pradeep Sangwan (not out) 100, Parvinder Awana (not out) 9; Extras (b-2, lb-2, nb-2, w-3): 9; Total (for eight wickets decl. in 128.1 overs): 589.

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-77, 3-103, 4-323, 5-423, 6-423, 7-427, 8-552.

Assam bowling: Krishna Das 25-8-85-1, Arup Das 19.1-2-87-0, Abu Nechim 25-2-106-5, Gokul Sharma 11.2-1-60-1, Sarupam Purkayastha 1.4-0-5-0, Syed Mohammed 17-0-101-0, Amit Verma 19-2-75-1, Tarjinder Singh 1-0-9-0, Pallavkumar Das 9-0-57-0.

Assam — 2nd innings: Pallavkumar Das c and b Sood 9, Rahul Hazarika c Sangwan b Manan 40, Gokul Sharma c Pant b Manan 0, Amit Verma (batting) 33, Arun Karthik (batting) 17; Extras (nb-1): 1; Total (for three wickets in 37 overs): 100.

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-49, 3-49.

Delhi bowling: Parvinder Awana 4-1-5-0, Navdeep Saini 5-2-13-0, Manan Sharma 10-1-45-2, Pradeep Sangwan 4-1-9-0, Varun Sood 10-4-17-1, Milind Kumar 4-1-11-0.