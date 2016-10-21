CLASSY KNOCK: Opener Samarth Singh was the architect of the Uttar Pradesh innings with an unbeaten 115. Photo : R. V. Moorthy

The former notches up his maiden First Class century in only his second game

Uttar Pradesh coach Manoj Prabhakar’s big concern had been his team’s batting. Samarth Singh and Tanmay Srivastava made sure he would be satisfied with their efforts as UP, deciding to bat first, reached 207 for one on day one of its third round Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu here on Thursday.

Samarth was the architect of the innings as he notched up his maiden First Class century in only his second game.

He was unbeaten on 115 at stumps with Umang Sharma (36) for company.

Samarth and Tanmay put together 109 for the opening wicket before the latter, stretching forward to defend, nicked an outside edge from M.S. Washington Sundar to B. Indrajith at first slip immediately after reaching his 50.

For those bred on the fast paced action and drama of T20s and ODIs, Tanmay and Samarth’s grafting might have bordered on boredom, the score being 60 for no loss at lunch in 38 overs. For UP, though, it was a patient, persevering knock that merited applause. But it was Samarth who stood up, and stood out.

With a stubborn defence and an equally confident shot-making, the 25-year-old hung around, not bothering with anything that remotely moved outside the off stump, to see off the first session safely as Tamil Nadu managed a whopping 34 maiden overs.

Both Aswin Crist and T. Natarajan managed to beat the bat often, as did left-arm spinner Rahil Shah, but failed to get the edge. Finding gaps at will and punching strongly on either side, Samarth ran quick singles to allow Tanmay, on 49, to reach his 50 but as the latter played out four maiden overs, the former whacked Shah for a straight six down the ground to bring up his own half-century and UP’s 100.

Stroking the ball to all corners, there were hardly any fluke shots, the ball came bang off the middle and a look at Samarth’s scoring chart left no area untouched. He also benefited from several misfields.

Umang was happy to be the anchor at the other end, allowing Samarth take charge.

A six over midwicket down on one knee and two fours off consecutive balls through the covers and midwicket took him to 99 before a single flicked to midwicket brought about a leap of joy and a wave of bat.

The scores:

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: Tanmay Srivastava c B. Indrajith b Washington Sundar 53, Samarth Singh (batting) 115, Umang Sharma (batting) 36, Extras (lb-2, w-1) 3; Total (for one wkt. in 90 overs): 207.

Fall of wickets 1-109 (Tanmay, 57.5).

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 17-8-34-0, T. Natarajan 18-9-23-0, Rahil Shah 23-8-49-0, K. Vignesh 20-9-39-0, Malolan Rangarajan 8-0-45-0, M. S. Washington Sundar 4-0-15-1.

Toss: Uttar Pradesh