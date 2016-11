Group A

At Delhi: Bengal v Gujarat. No play due to bad light.

At Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh 300 for six in 90 overs (Umang Sharma 49, Rinku Singh 50, Eklavya Dwivedi 60, Kuldeep Yadav 62 batting, Saurabh Kumar 39 batting, Shubek Singh Gill three for 52) v Punjab. Toss: Uttar Pradesh.

At Mysuru: Mumbai 244 for five in 90 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 96, Shreyas Iyer 70, Surya Kumar Yadav 60 batting, Karn Sharma three for 56) v Railways. Toss: Mumbai.

At Raipur: Baroda 93 in 34.3 overs (Aswin Crist four for 39, K. Vignesh five for 23) v Tamil Nadu 79 for one in 31 overs (Abhinav Mukund 40 batting). Toss: Tamil Nadu.

Group B

At Kolkata: Assam v Saurashtra. No play due to rain.

At Patiala: Rajasthan 249 for five in 78 overs (Manender Singh 36, Pranay Sharma 31, Ashok Maneria 41, Mahipal Lomror 38, S.F. Khan 65 batting) v Odisha. Toss: Odisha.

At Thiruvananthapuram: Jharkhand 359 for six in 88 overs (Pratyush Singh 45, Ishank Jaggi 55, Ishan Kishan 162 batting, Kaushal Singh 39) v Delhi. Toss: Delhi.

At Vadodara: Karnataka 267 in 77 overs (Robin Uthappa 46, R. Vinay Kumar 39, K. Gowtham 60 not out, Lalit Yadav five for 67, Ravi Kumar Thakur three for 54) v Vidarbha 10 for no loss in three overs. Toss: Vidarbha.

Group C

At Cuttack: Chhattisgarh 103 for two in 38.3 overs (Amandeep Khare 58 batting) v Goa. Toss: Goa.

At Delhi: Hyderabad v Tripura. No play due to bad light.

At Indore: Services 170 for three in 90 overs (Aanshul Gupta 72, Shamsher Yadav 60 batting) v Andhra. Toss: Services.

At Jaipur: Haryana 227 for eight in 85 overs (Mohit Hooda 30, Rohit Sharma 51 batting, Sandeep Warrier four for 59, V. Vinod Kumar three for 37) v Kerala. Toss: Kerala.

At Ranchi: Jammu & Kashmir 162 in 65.2 overs (Shubham Khajuria 48, Pankaj Jaswal three for 37, Mayank Dagar four for 33) v Himachal 58 for two in 16 overs. Toss: Jammu & Kashmir.