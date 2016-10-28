Rajasthan recorded an imposing 461 in its first innings against Maharashtra in their Ranji Trophy Group B cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium here on Friday. Taking it to such a position of strength were Naushad Shaikh’s 143 (22x4, 1x6), Rahul Tripathi’s 95 and Vishant More’s 62. Rajasthan responded with 76 for two at the close.

For most of the morning, the toil of the pacemen, especially of Pankaj Singh, bowling with vigour and the same intensity of yesterday, didn’t bear fruit, despite starting off with the second new ball. Naushad cracked a few more boundaries and Tripathi got his half century.

The switch to spin and Ashok Menaria bowling from the V.V.S. Laxman pavilion end had its desired effect. Naushad’s push off the left-arm spinner’s first delivery was picked up low by the tweaker with his bowling arm. The 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket lasted two and three quarter hours, Shaikh’s chanceless knock being the mainstay of the scoring.

Chirag Khurana didn’t last long, caught behind off Tanvir Ul-Haq’s wicket-maiden. Tripathi’s march towards three figures was studded with 10 boundaries and two big ones. Five short of the magic mark, the Maharashtra vice-captain’s edge off Aniket Choudhary was held by second slip Manender Singh.

Vineet Saxena then plucked a catch out of thin air at gully from Akshay Darekar off Pankaj.

The string of southpaws starting with Darekar fell in quick succession. Mohsin Sayyed was rapped on the pads by Lomror, Anupam Sanklecha caught by lone slip Menaria off the same left arm spinner. Vishant More was last to depart, his stumps splayed by a Pankaj in-cutter, but not before slapping eight boundaries in a 104-ball 62.

The strapping spearhead shared more than two-thirds of the spoils with his fellow speedsters, the skipper himself being the pick of the bowling with a bag of four for 62.

The scores:

Maharashtra — 1st innings: Swapnil Gugale c Bist b Tanvir Ul-Haq 25, Murtaza Trunkwala c Manender b Pankaj 6, Naushad Shaikh c & b Menaria 143, Ankit Bawne c Bist b Pankaj 83, Rahul Tripathi c Manender b Aniket 95, Chirag Khurana c Bist b Tanvir 9, Vishant More b Pankaj 62, Akshay Darekar c Saxena b Pankaj 4, Mohsin Sayyed lbw b Lomror 0, Anupam Sanklecha c Menaria b Lomror 2, Samad Fallah (not out) 0; Extras (b-6, lb-7, nb-18, w-1): 32; Total (in 147.4 overs): 461.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-40, 3-217, 4-339, 5-355, 6-422, 7-450, 8-451, 9-459.

Rajasthan bowling: Pankaj Singh 32.4-7-62-4, Aniket Choudhary 32-10-83-1, Tanvir Ul-Haq 26-4-77-2, Mahipal Lomror 14-1-47-2, Nathu Singh 25-4-86-0, Ashok Menaria 14-1-62-1, Vineet Saxena 3-0-26-0, Siddharth Dhobal 1-0-5-0.

Rajasthan — 1st innings: Manender Singh (batting) 31, Vineet Saxena lbw b Fallah 13, Puneet Yadav b Mohsin Sayyed 12, Ashok Menaria (batting) 19; Extras (b-1): 1; Total (for two wkts. in 30 overs): 76.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-29.

Maharashtra bowling: Samad Fallah 10-3-33-1, Anupam Sanklecha 9-6-9-0, Mohsin Sayyed 6-2-19-1, Rahul Tripathi 1-0-2-0, Chirag Khurana 3-1-7-0, Akshay Dharekar 1-0-5-0.