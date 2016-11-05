As conditions remained bad and poor visibility continued across the city, the first day’s play of Ranji Trophy Group C match between Hyderabad and Tripura became the latest victim at the Karnail Singh Stadium here on Saturday.

The match was scheduled to start at 9.30 a.m. but bad light delayed play. The match referee Sanjay Sharma accompanied by umpires Sanjeev Dua and Paschim Pathak kept checking the availability of light at regular intervals but there was no improvement. Things appeared to get better around 2 p.m. and both captains were called out to the middle to discuss the possibility of toss but conditions deteriorated again.

Play was finally called off at 4 p.m.

Tripura is currently third in the group with 12 points from four games while Hyderabad is fourth with 10.