KEY PLAYERS: Tamil Nadu has banked extensively on the efforts of captain Abhinav Mukund (right) and senior player Dinesh Karthik during this Ranji season. Photo: R. V. Moorthy

The quiet environs of the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here are interspersed with the jovial banter of Punjab’s players even as Tamil Nadu finishes its nets ahead of their crucial Ranji Trophy match staring here on Monday.

Punjab, with 16 points from five matches, is placed fourth in the group while Tamil Nadu is second with 20 from six matches.

The teams are looking forward because the contest here can decide their future course in the tournament. Punjab suffered a jolt on Sunday morning when Harbhajan Singh pulled out on account of a personal issue. This would have been his first match.

Punjab also plays its first match this season without Yuvraj Singh, who is busy with his wedding arrangements next month. With 672 runs from eight innings, Yuvraj was on the right track for a comeback to the national side.

Mandeep Singh’s presence and Mayank Siddana’s return adds to Punjab’s batting strength, while seamers Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Manpreet Gony will guide the bowling department.

Kamal Passi, who has shifted from Services, is yet to play a match. Left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh is a slow bowler to reckon with.

“We have a nice balance,” asserted Punjab skipper Gurkeerat Mann. “We have to cope with Yuvraj and Harbhajan’s absence. We have lacked in some matches after starting off well. But I guess this is the time for us to peak.

“It is important we have to do well here. The openers [Jiwanjot Singh and Manan Vohra] have done well. The top-order has the balance to boost our campaign. We are happy to have Mandeep Singh. He strengthens the batting a lot.”

Tamil Nadu’s over-reliance on skipper Abhinav Mukund and the seasoned Dinesh Karthik is evident. Abhinav’s aggregate of 483, including three centuries, and Karthik’s 520 with a century, show their contribution to Tamil Nadu’s efforts. B. Indrajith and M. Kaushik Gandhi’s consistency has also been critical.

The thrust in the bowling has come from seamers K. Vignesh (26 wickets), Aswin Crist (20) and the talented left-arm quick T. Natarajan (14) even as left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas shoulders the spin department.

“We have played as a team,” claimed the 26-year-old Abhinav. “The youngsters have stepped up and especially well given the unknown conditions we have encountered due to neutral venues.

“The team has adapted quickly to the situations and met the challenges adequately. I like the spirit of the team. It wants to win by playing a notch above. Personally I am just looking to contribute as best as I can and take it game by game,” said Mukund.

The captains observed the pitch looked sporting with support for the seamers initially and the spinners likely as the game progresses.

The teams (from): Tamil Nadu: Abhinav Mukund (captain), Washington Sundar, L. Suryapprakash, B. Aparajith, B. Indrajith, N. Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, J. Kousik, M. Kaushik Gandhi, Rahil Shah, Malolan Rangarajan, R. Aushik Srinivas, Aswin Crist, Vijay Shankar, K. Vignesh, L. Vignesh, and T. Natarajan.

Punjab: Gurkeerat Mann (captain), Jiwanjot Singh, Manan Vohra, Mayank Siddana, Mandeep Singh, Uday Kaul, Geetansh Khera, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Kamal Passi, Manpreet Gony, Rajwinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Arpit Pannu, Sharad Lumba, and Anmol Malhotra.