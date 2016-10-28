Punjab responded well by reaching 121 for one at stumps on the second day, after an unbeaten 293 by Deepak Hooda took Baroda to 529 in the Ranji Trophy Group A league cricket at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Friday.

A watchful unbeaten 67 by opener Manan Vohra set the tempo for Punjab, after Jiwanjot Singh was bowled by Sagar Mangalorkar in the 10th over. With Uday Kaul (33), Manan has already put on 88 runs for the second wicket.

A lot will depend on how Punjab plays over the Deepavali weekend, after the disappointment of losing its last match outright to Bengal.

Staying at the bottom of the table in the nine-team group, former champion Baroda with two points from as many matches, needed something solid to give itself a better chance for more points from this encounter.

Baroda has a lot to play, after Hooda put the team in a strong position, taking his score from 190 overnight to 293. He faced 354 balls and struck 25 fours and six sixes.

His previous best was 142. His sixth First-Class century, in only the 10th time he crossed 50, has the potential to be a memorable one for Baroda if the bowlers — Munaf Patel and company — capitalise on the solid platform on Saturday.

The scores:

Baroda — 1st innings: Kedar Devdhar lbw b Sandeep Sharma 2, Aditya Waghmode c Gitansh b Sandeep 2, Dhiren Mistry c Gitansh b Siddarth 76, Deepak Hooda (not out) 293, Pinal Shah lbw b Sandeep 42, Yusuf Pathan c Gitansh b Sandeep 0, Vishnu Solanki c Yuvraj b Shubek 13, Swapnil Singh c Gitansh b Siddarth 45, Sagar Mangalorkar lbw b Vinay Choudhary 30, Murtuja Vahora (run out) 19; Munaf Patel c Uday b Shubek 1; Extras (lb-4, nb-2): 6; Total (in 140 overs): 529.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-11, 3-189, 4-269, 5-269, 6-299, 7-393, 8-446, 9-498.

Punjab bowling: Sandeep Sharma 34-5-101-4; Siddarth Kaul 32-4-127-2; Shubek Gill 27-3-69-2; Vinay Choudhary 37-1-170-1; Yuvraj Singh 7-0-37-0; Gurkeerat Mann 3-0-21-0.

Punjab — 1st innings: Manan Vohra (batting) 67, Jiwanjot Singh b Mangalorkar 15, Uday Kaul (batting) 33; Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1): 6; Total (for one wicket in 35 overs): 121.

Fall of wicket: 1-33.

Baroda bowling: Munaf Patel 9-0-28-0; Sagar Mangalorkar 8-1-28-1; Murtuja Vahora 7-0-26-0; Swapnil Singh 8-1-26-0; Yusuf Pathan 3-0-8-0.