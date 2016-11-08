Delhi’s wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant ripped up the record books with the fastest century in first class cricket, off just 48 balls, against Jharkhand in their Ranji Trophy Group B match at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground here on Tuesday.

Pant’s towering knock was the highlight of the last day’s play in the match which predictably ended in a draw. However, Jharkhand took three points for the first innings lead while Delhi got a point from the drawn encounter.

Pant’s blitzkrieg saw him break the record jointly held by R.K. Borah and V.B. Chandrasekhar who took 56 balls to complete their centuries.

Pant clobbered 13 sixes and eight fours in his 67-ball knock and was dismissed for 135 in the first over after lunch. The 21 sixes the left-hander hit in the match was second highest ever in a first class cricket match after New Zealander Colin Munro’s 23.

Pant strode to the crease when Delhi had lost two quick wickets in the morning session and when left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was in the middle of a good spell. But Pant, during his hour’s stay at the crease, scored his fourth century of the season.

Using his feet, Pant hit the ball straight and clean over long-on and long-off for the majority of his sixes. The tremendous bat speed he generated often took the ball well beyond the boundary ropes.

Nadeem bore the brunt of Pant’s fury as the left-hander clobbered him for seven sixes. The other spinner, Sunny Gupta, also received the stick.

Jharkhand skipper Saurabh Tiwary allowed things to drift by persisting with his spinners when Rishabh was on song. Rishabh added 93 for the fourth wicket with Vaibhav Rawal who contributed a mere 10 runs in that partnership. He added a further 68 with Milind Kumar for the fifth wicket and looked set for a big knock before being dismissed.

Ashish Kumar got rid of Pant for the second time in the match inducing an edge from the batsman which was snapped up by wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan. Milind Kumar and Manan Sharma played themselves into form by scoring half-centuries as the match was called off one hour after tea.

“I never play for records. My aim was just to play positive cricket. I was middling everything today. It [record] just happened. I wasn’t even aware of it until I came back to dressing room after my innings. It is a good feeling to set record. I am happy with the way I batted today and enjoyed it. This is my style. I love to play my shots and will continue to do so,” said Pant.

“He is our demolition man. It is not surprising to see him break the record. He is so confident of his ability and backs himself to clear any ground,” said Delhi’s coach Bhaskar Pillai.

The scores:

Jharkhand — 1st innings: 493.

Delhi — 1st innings: 334.

Delhi — 2nd innings: Unmukt Chand c sub b Gupta 63, Dhruv Shorey c Tiwary b Nadeem 91, Nitish Rana c & b Nadeem 49, Viabhav Rawal b Nadeem 20, Rishabh Pant c Ishan Kishan b Ashish 135, Milind Kumar b Gupta 65, Manan Sharma (not out) 52, Varun Sood (not out) 1; Extras (b-1, lb-2): 3; Total (for six wickets in 126 overs): 480.

Fall of wickets: 1-109, 2-191, 3-214, 4-307, 5-375, 6-473.

Jharkhand bowling: Ashish Kumar 13-2-44-1, Vikash 12-3-36-0, Shahbaz Nadeem 46-4-185-3, Anand Singh 7-2-11-0, Sunny Gupta 27-2-121-2, Kaushal Singh 16-5-48-0, Pratyush Singh 3-0-21-0, Saurabh Tiwary 1-0-1-0, Virat Singh 1-0-10-0.