Riding on Tushar Deshpande’s maiden five-wicket haul, Mumbai sealed a comfortable ten-wicket victory over Railways in the Ranji Trophy and topped Group A for the first time this season.

Deshpande’s five for 35 helped Mumbai scalp the remaining six wickets for 73 runs on the last morning at the Gangotri Glades Cricket Stadium.

Akhil Herwadkar and Shreyas Iyer, who opened the innings with an eye on the bonus point, cruised to the required target of 24 in just five overs. Herwadkar completed the formalities with four consecutive fours off pacer Amit Mishra, three minutes before scheduled close.

Herwadkar’s work was made easier by the Mumbai bowlers, especially pacers, who came back well in the morning session.

If it was rookie spinner Vijay Gohil who had led the charge on the third morning as Mumbai bowlers accounted for seven wickets in the Railways first innings, Tuesday saw Deshpande doing the star act.

Pace spearhead Shardul Thakur struck the first blow off the tenth ball of the morning, forcing Nitin Bhille to nick one to Herwadkar at third slip.

For the next hour or so, the Mumbai pacers continued to pile the pressure on but without any rewards. Thakur wasn’t lucky to add to his tally as Herwadkar grassed one at the same position off the edge of Faiz Ahmed.

However, the left-hander departed soon when Deshpande’s delivery rose awkwardly and was forced to lobbed it to Suryakumar Yadav at second slip.

That opened the floodgates as the rest of the tail didn’t show any resistance.

Karn Sharma, the last recognised batsman, lofted part-time off-spinner Siddhesh Lad over extra cover for a boundary to ensure Mumbai will have to bat again. But, in the very next over, he had no answer to one from Balwinder Singh Sandhu that kept slightly low and crashed into the stumps.

Deshpande then got a gift from Ashish Yadav, who gave Kaustubh Pawar catching practice at short mid-off before wrapping up the innings by inducing last-man Deepak Bansal into an edge.

The scores:

Mumbai — 1st innings: 345

Railways — 1st innings: 160

Railways — 2nd innings: Saurabh Wakaskar st. Tare b Gohil 39, Ashish Singh lbw Deshpande 19, Shivakant Shukla c Herwadkar b Deshpande 0, Arindam Ghosh c Tare b Lad 31, Faiz Ahmed c Yadav b Deshpande 28, Nitin Bhille c Herwadkar b Thakur 17, Ashish Yadav c Pawar b Deshpande 26, Karn Sharma b Sandhu 10, Amit Mishra lbw Gohil 1, Deepak Bansal c Herwadkar b Deshpande 3, Karan Thakur (not out) 4; Extras (b-10, lb-9, nb-11): 30; Total (in 92.1 overs): 208.

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-38, 3-82 , 4-106, 5-135, 6-170, 7-189, 8-193, 9-202.

Mumbai bowling: Vijay Gohil 23-6-60-2, Shardul Thakur 9-4-15-1, Siddhesh Lad 14-3-28-1, Balwinder Singh Sandhu 15-5-32-1, Tushar Deshpande 16.1-6-35-5, Abhishek Nayar 5-1-15-0, Akhil Herwadkar 10-8-4-0.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Akhil Herwadkar (not out) 18, Shreyas Iyer (not out) 6; Total (for no loss in 5 overs): 24.

Railways bowling: Amit Mishra 3-0-18-0, Karn Sharma 2-0-6-0.

Mumbai won by 10 wickets

Points: Mumbai 7(19), Railways 0(3).