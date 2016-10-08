CHARGED UP: K. Vignesh brought back Tamil Nadu into the game by claiming five wickets in Mumbai’s first innings in the Ranji Trophy in Lahli on Friday.

Vignesh scalps five; Abhinav and Washington make century partnership.

Two casual shots pushed Tamil Nadu on the defensive on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai here on Friday.

Abhinav Mukund and Washington Sundar gave the Tamil Nadu response to the first-innings deficit of 89 runs a healthy look by carving a century partnership at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium. It, however, was not an association that could spill into the third day.

From an inspiring position of 107 for one, Tamil Nadu slipped to 153 for six and finished the day with a lead of 64 runs. If only Abhinav could build on his splendid start and Dinesh Karthik realise the importance of his position in the team. Both fell in quick succession and gave the Mumbai bowling a flattering look.

The motivation for Tamil Nadu to put up a fight after Mumbai called the shots was the 107-run opening stand. It was a welcome contrast from Tamil Nadu’s dismal show on the opening day but the exercise was in vain as Mumbai came back strongly in the final session.

To say the pitch had eased would take away the sheen from Abhinav and Washington’s performance. When Mumbai resumed on Friday morning, there was juice in the pitch and K. Vignesh, making his debut, added the scalps of overnight batsmen Aditya Tare and Kaustubh Pawar before cleaning up the innings with the wicket of Vijay Gohil, also a debutant.

Mumbai added 91 runs to its score of 85 for four as Tamil Nadu clawed its way back into the reckoning thanks to Vignesh, who looks a bright prospect. His spell this morning was crucial to Tamil Nadu’s hopes of trying to stop Mumbai in its tracks.

Motivated by Vignesh’s effort, Washington grabbed the stage in the company of a determined Abhinav to counter the Mumbai attack on a pitch that had eased a trifle.

Abhinav produced some exquisite drives square of the wicket and a few times left the crease to put away the ball but he was dismissed, playing across the line in front of the stumps. Worse was in store when Karthik came up with a suicidal scoop to nullify all the good work done by Abhinav and Washington.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 87.

Mumbai — 1st innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Dinesh Karthik b Vignesh 17, Jay Bista c Abhinav Mukund b Aswin Crist 7, Kaustubh Pawar c Indrajith b Vignesh 35, Armaan Jaffer c Kousik b Vignesh 0, Suryakumar Yadav b Kousik 3, Aditya Tare c Dinesh Karthik b Vignesh 48, Abhishek Nayar lbw b Aswin Crist 8, Dhawal Kulkarni c Dinesh Karthik b Aswin Crist 3, Balwinder Sandhu (Jr.) b Shah 18, Tushar Deshpande (not out) 18, Vijay Gohil lbw b Vignesh 2; Extras (b-7, nb-6, w-4): 17; Total (in 67 overs): 176.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-45, 3-45, 4-53, 5-116, 6-125, 7-135, 8-136, 9-159.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 21-6-51-3, M. Mohammed 12-0-38-0, J. Kousik 12-3-31-1, K. Vignesh 18-6-41-5, Rahil Shah 4-2-8-1.

Tamil Nadu — 2nd innings: M.S. Washington Sundar c Tare b Kulkarni 40, Abhinav Mukund lbw b Gohil 56, B. Aparajith (batting) 15, Dinesh Karthik c Gohil b Sandhu 11, B. Indrajith c Suryakumar Yadav b Gohil 6, K. Vignesh lbw b Kulkarni 0, Kaushik Gandhi c Yadav b Gohil 7, J. Kousik (batting) 1; Extras (b-8, lb-5, nb-2, w-2): 17; Total (for six wkts. in 54 overs): 153.

Fall of wickets: 1-107, 2-114, 3-129, 4-136, 5-137, 6-150.

Mumbai bowling: Dhawal Kulkarni 15-5-29-2, Balwinder Sandhu (Jr) 13-4-24-1, Tushar Deshpande 10-0-33-0, Abhishek Nayar 4-2-12-0, Vijay Gohil 11-3-36-3, Akhil Herwadkar 1-0-6-0.