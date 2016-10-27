Kerala stunned Mumbai by 273 runs in the C.K. Nayudu (under-23) cricket tournament at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana ground on Thursday.

According to statistician S.N. Sudhir Aly, who follows Kerala cricket closely, it was the team’s first-ever win against Mumbai in an official men’s match.

At Dindigul, wicketkeeper Snell Patel’s unbeaten double century helped Saurashtra draw its Elite group A encounter against Tamil Nadu.

The scores (final day):

At Mumbai: Kerala 171 in 65.4 overs (Akshay Chandran 54, Salman Nizar 31, Minad Manjrekar five for 50) & 415 for eight decl. in 133 overs (Mohd. Azharuddeen 32, Vishnu Vinod 84, Salman Nizar 110, Fabid Ahmed Farooq 116 n.o., Shubham Ranjane three for 58) bt Mumbai 221 in 71.3 overs (Shubham Ranjane 89, Dhrumil Matkar 31, Athif Bin Ashraj four for 50) & 92 in 37 overs (Aakarshit Gomal 32, Athif Bin Ashraf three for 11, Fabid Ahmed Farooq five for 18).

At Dindigul: Tamil Nadu 434 drew with Saurashtra 266 and 362 for four in 95 overs (SnellPatel202 n.o., Samarth Vyas 62, Prerak Mankad 54).

At Pune: Hyderabad 304 & 54 for three in 28 overs (M. Radhakrishna 99, Tanay Thyagarajan 50, J.P. Zope five for 25) drew with Maharashtra 412 & 40 for three in 7.5 overs.