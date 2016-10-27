COMING GOOD: Dinesh Karthik batted with purpose and in the company of Kaushik Gandhi bailed out Tamil Nadu after the Madhya Pradesh pacers had made early inroads.

Dinesh Karthik (95, 153b, 15x4) and Kaushik Gandhi (71 batting) struck a 144-run stand for the fourth wicket as Tamil Nadu came from behind to register a decent 262 for four against Madhya Pradesh on the opening day of the Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy clash here on Thursday.

The partnership came at a time when the chips were down for the team. MP skipper Devendra Bundela chose to bowl on a pitch that had some swing and sting on it. It seemed a good decision as TN lost both the openers for nought in the space of two overs with only a run on the card.

Washington Sundar was trapped leg before by the in-form medium pacer Ishwar Pandey in only the second ball of the day. The TN skipper Abhinav Mukund followed him soon. He fell to a delivery that carried a bit and spooned an easy catch to Mukul Raghav at gully. And, paceman Ashwin Das rejoiced as he knew it was a prized catch.

Abhinav’s dismissal did bring in a pall of gloom to the dressing room. But Vijay Shankar (41, 41b), returning to the side for the first time this season, played with authority.

He handled the pacemen with aplomb and hammered some memorable shots on both sides of the wicket. Despite the injury layoff, Vijay’s batting was not rusty. His touch was so sure and his timing and range of shots so secure that MP searched for an answer.

Kaushik gave the ambitious Vijay the kind of company that could build the confidence of any cricketer. And the duo hoisted the fifty partnership even before the first break. Vijay’s contribution was 40 and he had seven well-timed hits to the fence.

But just when TN appeared to be in a sort of safe zone, Vijay departed to well-disguised delivery from Chandrakant Sakure soon after the break. He flashed at a ball that moved away and offered a regulation catch to Subham Sharma at first slip.

From there, the experinced Karthik and Kaushik guided the team to safety. The post lunch session saw them in full flow and the century partnership soon followed.

It was getting bigger too when pacer Sakure applied the brakes. Karthik, who edged to Bundela at slips, was disappointed not to have posted his second century of the season.

But a determined Kaushik, who played with a lot of patience and perseverance, carried on the job with B. Indrajith (44 batting) for the team.

Meanwhile, N. Jagadeesan, the Tamil Nadu Premier League’s top run-getter, after sitting out for three matches finally got the break to play for the State team.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Washington Sundar lbw b Ishwar Pandey 0, Abhinav Mukund c Raghav b Das 0, Kaushik Gandhi (batting) 71, Vijay Shankar c Shubhant b Sakure 41, Dinesh Karthik c Bundela b Sakure 95, B. Indrajith (batting) 44; Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-4): 11; Total (for four wkts. in 85 overs): 262.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-54, 4-198.

Madhya Pradesh bowling: Ishwar Pandey 17-4-57-1, Ashwin Das 18-2-75-1, Chandrakant Sakure 16-5-47-2, Mukul Raghav 9-1-19-0, Harpreet Singh 16-6-25-0, Ankit Sharma 8-0-31-0, Shubham Sharma 1-0-1-0.

Toss: Madhya Pradesh.