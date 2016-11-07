Medium-pacer Ashish Kumar executed Jharkhand’s plan to perfection, luring both Rishabh Pant and Unmukt Chand to their doom and Delhi collapsed dramatically to surrender the first innings lead on day three of the Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Monday.

Delhi, resuming at 225 for three, lost seven wickets for 72 runs to be bowled out for 334 just after lunch. Following on, Delhi put up a better display with openers Unmukt and Dhruv Shorey figuring in their first century-partnership of the season to end the third day at 165 for one.

Delhi needed both Pant and Unmukt to continue in the same vein on Monday to take the first innings lead. But, both Pant and Unmukt were frustrated by the Jharkhand medium-pacers, especially Ashish, who bowled wide of the off-stump, denied scoring opportunities to both the free-stroking batsmen.

Pant showed remarkable restrain by leaving those deliveries that weren’t in his range. However, he ran out of patience and chased a wide ball to edge to slips to start the slide.

Unmukt, who completed a well composed century, soon left as his drive was taken brilliantly at mid-on by Vikash Singh off Ashish.

After Ashish’s burst, the spinners took over and ran through the innings in quick time and the Delhi lower-order showed poor application against the spinners.

Sunny Gupta, who was hit out of the attack by Pant, had a profitable day taking three wickets, while the experienced Shahbaz Nadeem took two.

Jharkhand enforced the follow-on, but both Unmukt and Dhruv played without any pressure. Unmukt played with ease and looked set for another century when he threw his wicket away with an ugly slog to be caught in the deep.

Delhi coach Bhaskar Pillai said the loss of Pant early in the day was the turning point of the match. “Full credit to the Jharkhand bowlers who executed their plans brilliantly.

“I was banking on the two overnight batsmen to come good but their quick dismissal exposed our long tail, ‘’ he said.

“We knew that we needed just two wickets to run through the Delhi side. Our aim was to frustrate both Rishabh and Unmukt Chand by bowling wide off the off stump. They ran out of patience and fell to our trap, ‘’ said Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

The scores:

Jharkhand — 1st innings: 493.

Delhi — 1st innings: Unmukt Chand c Vikash b Ashish 109, Dhruv Shorey c Kaushal b Vikash 5, Vaibhav Rawal c Pratyush b Anand 1, Nithin Rana c Vikash b Ashish 19, Rishabh Pant c Jaggi b Ashish 117, Milind Kumar c Tiwary b Sunny 25, Manan Sharma c Ishan b Sunny 14, Varun Sood c Tiwary b Nadeem 8, Suboth Bhati lbw b Nadeem 8, Vikas Tokas c & b Sunny 3, Parvinder Awana (not out) 7; Extras (b-, lb-2, w-7, nb-1): 11; Total (in 96.2 overs): 334.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-41, 3-74, 4-261, 5-262, 6-292, 7-309, 8-323, 9-324.

Jharkhand bowling: Ashish Kumar 18-3-81-3, Vikash Singh 19-4-81-1, Anand Singh 7-1-16-1, Kaushal Singh 9-3-21-0, Shahbaz Nadeem 23-4-70-2, Sunny Gupta 20.2-4-62-3.

Delhi — 2nd innings: Unmukt Chand c sub b Sunny 63, Dhruv Shorey (batting) 67, Nithin Rana (batting) 34; Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for one wkt. in 53 overs): 165.

Fall of wicket: 1-109

Jharkhand bowling: Ashish 5-0-13-0, Vikash 4-2-8-0, Nadeem 19-3-58-0, Anand 3-1-6-0, Sunny 10-1-50-1, Kaushal 9-2-21-0, Pratyush Singh 2-0-7-0, Saurabh Tiwary 1-0-1-0.