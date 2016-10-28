RED-LETTER DAY: N. Jagadeesan made his debut memorable with an unbeaten 118 even and Kaushik Gandhi notched up his first first class century.

Kaushik Gandhi (157, 24x4) played the big knock of his life and so did N. Jagadeesan (118 batting, 8x4, 2x6) as Tamil Nadu compiled a mammoth 547 for seven against Madhya Pradesh in a Group A Ranji Trophy tie here on Friday.

It was a stroke-filled century by Jagadeesan on his first class debut. It was also an innings of great character by this young man from Coimbatore. His maturity and confidence were quite evident the way he selected his shots. He slapped those loose deliveries, which came in occasionally, and let go the ones that stood up.

He hoisted offie Shubham Sharma for a huge six when on 90 and later stole a cheeky two for a well-deserved ton. And, his teammates joined him in celebration. For the record, K.B. Arun Karthik was the last Tamil Nadu batsman to score a century on debut (against Karnataka in Nov. 2008).

Kaushik, on the other hand, scored his maiden ton in a first class career that began seven years ago. He had been in and out of the team for some time now but he did not let that bother him and was duly rewarded today.

The pitch had good pace and carry earlier on but Kaushik, overnight 71, tackled the MP seamers with ease. After seeing through the first session, the 26-year-old cover drove paceman Mukul Raghav to the fence for his century. He certainly would have dedicated it to his father, whom he lost quite early in life.

“He was a good cricketer and an umpire. My game itself is a tribute to him. I started playing only because of him,” he told the other day after steering his team to safety.

Kaushik, who took 276 balls to bring up his century, stitched a second big partnership (125) with with the in-form B. Indrajith (68), who played freely for sometime before offering a simple chance to gloveman Ankit Dane off the bowling of Ashwin Das.

With the scorecard looking good, it was a pressure-free first class debut for Jagadeesan. The gritty cricketer, who had captained the State side in almost all age groupa, used his feet well from the start. His balance and timing was good and he also showed the desire and willingness to learn from his senior partner.

Jagadeesan and Kaushik scored 90 runs for the sixth wicket before the latter played on to a Das delivery that did a bit. But for MP, the damage had already been done.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Washington Sundar lbw b Pandey 0, Abhinav Mukund c Raghav b Das 0, Kaushik Gandhi b Das 157, Vijay Shankar c Shubhant b Sakure 41, Dinesh Karthik c Bundela b Sakure 95, B. Indrajith c Dane b Das 68, N. Jagadeesan (batting) 118, Malolan Rangarajan c Dane b Harpreet 37, Aswin Crist (batting) 12; Extras (b-9, lb-5, nb-5): 19; Total (for seven wkts. in 174 overs): 547.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-54, 4-198, 5-323, 6-413, 7-504

Madhya Pradesh bowling: Ishwar Pandey 30-6-88-1, Ashwin Das 31-4-111-3, Chandrakant Sakure 33-5-102-2 , Mukul Raghav 13-3-32-0, Harpreet Singh 19-8-32-1, Ankit Sharma 34-0-124-0, Shubham Sharma 14-1-44-0.