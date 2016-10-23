Uttar Pradesh managed to take three points, courtesy a 45-run first-innings lead for the first time this season, as the third round Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu petered into a predictable draw here on Sunday.

Having been out-batted twice despite scoring in excess of 400, UP had a fight on its hands before Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 479, chasing a first-innings score of 524.

That fight was led mainly by an aggressive, unbeaten 127 by B. Indrajith partnering the tail for a large part of his innings. His 146-ball stay at the crease was largely about taking as much pressure and shielding his partners as it was about keeping the scoreboard ticking.

“There wasn’t pressure because I have batted with the lower order often, I have been batting at No. 6 and 7 for the past two seasons. I knew if we had two 40-run partnerships and get close to the total, the pressure would be on the opposition. It is not possible to shield the lower order all the time.

“If you need 130-odd runs with four wickets, both players have to score. Initially I tried to take the strike because I wanted the other batsman to see how the pitch played. Once I was confident he could take on a particular bowler, I would let him play more,” said Indrajith.

Six wickets down at stumps on the third day, Tamil Nadu’s fortunes depended on Indrajith and the 22-year old stepped up. He cut and drove the seamers and stepped out to the spinners, mixing boundaries and singles for his 18 fours and two sixes for his third Ranji Trophy century.

Overnight batsman Aswin Crist was the first to go, cleaned up by Imtiaz Ahmed five overs into the final day. Rahil Shah and K. Vignesh K became the victims of Ankit Rajpoot, unable to handle the seam and speed and edging to the slips. Rajpoot finished with four wickets even as the cracks began opening up, making it difficult to judge the bounce of the ball.

Indrajith’s partnerships of 64, 27 and 43 runs with Rangarajan, Shah and Natarajan respectively raised hopes before Natarajan was stumped off Saurabh Kumar to end the innings.

UP walked out to bat a second time and lost captain Eklavya Dwivedi with the score on 40 just before lunch but with the team intent on continuing, there was little hope of any result.

Tanmay Srivastava got his second 50 of the match to put together 73 runs with Mohammad Saif before the match was called off after the mandatory overs had been bowled an hour and half before time.

The scores:

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: 524

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Washington Sundar c Umang Sharma b Saurabh Kumar 10, Abhinav Mukund c Sharma b Kuldeep Yadav 154, Kaushik Gandhi lbw b Ankit Rajpoot 37, B. Aparajith b Dhruv Pratap Singh 11, Dinesh Karthik c Eklavya Dwivedi b Sharma 73, B. Indrajith (not out) 127, Malolan Rangarajan c Tanmay Srivastava b Rajpoot 15, Aswin Crist b Imtiaz Ahmed 7, Rahil Shah c Sharma b Rajpoot 12, K. Vignesh c Srivastava b Rajpoot 0, T. Natarajan st. Dwivedi b Saurabh 4; Extras (nb-1, w-4, b-13, lb-12): 30; Total (in 133 overs): 480.

Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-122, 3-144, 4-276, 5-326, 6-390, 7-409, 8-436, 9-436.

UP bowling: Ankit Rajpoot 36-7-120-4, D.P. Singh 23-5-87-1, Kuldeep Yadav 17-5-58-1, Imtiaz Ahmed 22-3-80-1, Saurabh Kumar 29-5-96-2, Umang Sharma 4-1-10-1, Mohammad Saif 2-0-4-0.

UP — 2nd innings: Tanmay Srivastava (not out) 59, Eklavya Dwivedi c Mukund b Shah 25, Mohammad Saif (not out) 30; Total (for one wkt. in 49 overs): 114.

Fall of wicket: 1-40.

TN bowling: Aswin Crist 8-2-32-0, T Natarajan 3-0-15-0, Washington Sundar 9-5-9-0, Rahil Shah 6-0-19-1, Malolan Rangarajan 13-5-25-0, Vignesh K 7-2-12-0, Baba Aparajith 2-1-2-0, Abhinav Mukund 1-1-0-0.

Match drawn.

Man-of-the-match: Samarth Singh.

Points: UP 3, TN 1.