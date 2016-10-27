Bad light played spoilsport as only 4.1 overs of play was possible on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match between Hyderabad and Himachal Pradesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Following a delayed start of two hours and 45 minutes due to poor light and wet patches on the ground, the match could be played only for 23 minutes. After being inserted, Himachal was at eight for the loss of its openers, Ankush Bains and Prashant Chopra, when gloomy overcast conditions halted play.

Opening the bowling, Ravi Kiran tasted success with his second delivery, a well-directed full toss, breached Ankush Bains’s defence. He continued to keep it on the stumps to build pressure on the Himachal batsmen.

Left-armer C.V. Milind generated fine movement from the surface and troubled the batsmen outside the off-stump. He achieved success in his second over by surprising Prashant Chopra with a fuller delivery.

With no improvement in light, the umpires called off play at 3.15 p.m. after witnessing a bout of drizzle.

The scores:

Himachal Pradesh — 1st innings: Ankush Bains b Ravi Kiran 0, Prashant Chopra b Milind 4, Nikhil Gangta (batting) 4, Paras Dogra (batting) 0; Total (for two wkts. in 4.1 overs): 8.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-8.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 2.1-1-4-1, C.V. Milind 2-1-4-1.

Toss: Hyderabad.