Bad light played spoilsport as only 4.1 overs of play was possible on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match between Hyderabad and Himachal Pradesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Following a delayed start of two hours and 45 minutes due to poor light and wet patches on the ground, the match could be played only for 23 minutes. After being inserted, Himachal was at eight for the loss of its openers, Ankush Bains and Prashant Chopra, when gloomy overcast conditions halted play.

Early dent

Opening the bowling, Ravi Kiran tasted success with his second delivery, a well-directed full toss, breached Ankush Bains’s defence. He continued to keep it on the stumps to build pressure on the Himachal batsmen.

Left-armer C.V. Milind generated fine movement from the surface and troubled the batsmen outside the off-stump. He achieved success in his second over by surprising Prashant Chopra with a fuller delivery.

With no improvement in light, the umpires called off play at 3.15 p.m. after witnessing a bout of drizzle.

The scores:

Himachal Pradesh — 1st innings: Ankush Bains b Ravi Kiran 0, Prashant Chopra b Milind 4, Nikhil Gangta (batting) 4, Paras Dogra (batting) 0; Total (for two wkts. in 4.1 overs): 8.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-8.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 2.1-1-4-1, C.V. Milind 2-1-4-1.

Toss: Hyderabad.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Ross Taylor has said that his team is looking forward to the final of the ODI series against India.

Ross Taylor: We are geared up for the series decider
Even though Zafar Ansari made his ODI debut against Ireland in an one-off match in May, 2015, he could not bowl as the match was abandoned due to rain after 18 overs.

England calls up Ansari, rests Broad for 2nd Test
Ganguly feels Dhoni can still play the role of a finisher batting at number 4.

Dhoni should stick to batting at No 4, feels Ganguly

Axar Patel resurrected India's fading innings with a quickfire 38, but it was not enough to secure a victory.

IND v NZ: All-round Kiwis level series
More »
go back to thehindu.com