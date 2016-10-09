The Group C Ranji Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Andhra was abandoned after heavy rain persisted for most of Sunday afternoon, inundating the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology ground here. Resumption of play was impossible with most of the arena under water. Andhra had posted 167 for one in response to HP’s 357.

The elements had spared the closing day, leaving the ground glowing with sunshine, or so it seemed at the start. Andhra’s campaign basked in the warmth, the overnight pair of D.B. Prashanth Kumar and G. Hanuma Vihari never really threatened by anything HP’s six-man attack plied them with.

The two took their time with the task of building up the innings, Prashanth celebrating his half century with a flicked four. Not much later, the opener hoisted left-arm spinner R.K. Singh into the sight screen.

The duo negotiated the pace and spin assaults well as the bowlers endeavoured to split the batting pair. At lunch, Andhra was comfortable at 135 for one.

With a day and a half washed away by rain and chances of a verdict being really remote, Prashanth and Vihari chose to enjoy themselves in the middle. Dark clouds loomed over the landscape after lunch, prospects of play receding and rain gathering strength, as the day advanced.

Some excitement lay in store with the batsmen nearing three figures although there seemed no hurry in their approach to beat the rain and reach the milestone. That effort didn’t find fulfilment as a heavy downpour completely submerged the ground and its surroundings, nature’s might proving too much for man and match.

The scores:

Himachal Pradesh — 1st innings: 357

Andhra — 1st innings: K.S. Bharat lbw b Rishi Dhawan 6, D.B. Prashanth Kumar (not out) 93, G. Hanuman Vihari (not out) 68; Total (for one wkt. in 59 overs): 167.

Fall of wicket: 1-12.

Himachal bowling: Rishi Dhawan 9-1-27-1, S.N. Nirmohi 11-2-25-0, A.N. Chauhan 11-1-39-0, R.K. Singh 10-3-31-0, Mayank Dagar 16-5-37-0, Prashant Chopra 2-0-8-0.

Match drawn