Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande reap the dividends for accuracy.

The green on the pitch left Tamil Nadu red-faced. Clueless as the ball seamed and darted around, the Tamil Nadu batting caved in to the line that seamers Dhawal Kulkarni and debutant Tushar Deshpande adopted on a track that would have prompted most fast bowlers to over-exert when presented with such favourable conditions.

The Lahli track is an ideal test for batsmanship as the ball does a lot. It seamed in the current conditions and would swing in winter later. The pitch had a decent ‘carry’ too as the wicketkeepers were kept busy, clutching the ball at shoulder height right through the day.

Mumbai, electing to bowl, capitalised on the shaky Tamil Nadu response to a challenging pitch and cleaned up the opposition for a paltry 87 in 45.3 overs on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai ended the day at 85 for four.

Six of the Tamil Nadu batsmen fell to catches behind the stumps – five by keeper Aditya Tare. A couple of batsmen, especially Abhinav Mukund and Dinesh Karthik, were swayed by deliveries they ought to have ignored.

There was no resistance from the Tamil Nadu batsmen as Deshpande and Kulkarni pitched the ball up and reaped the rewards for accuracy.

Deshpande was drafted into the side in place of Shardul Thakur, who joined the India team for the third Test in Indore. He bowled within his limits and did not get carried away due to the assistance the pitch had provided. His four strikes were matched by the seasoned Kulkarni, who was able to extract disconcerting bounce to unsettle the batsmen.

The match had three other debutants — Vijay Gohil, Armaan Jaffer, K. Vignesh and Washington Sundar. A first-ball dismissal spoilt Jaffer’s first appearance in the Ranji Trophy, but overall the lack of skills to tackle the seaming ball was evident in both the camps. Not one batsman displayed the assurance to survive on a pitch that tested his resilience.

Tamil Nadu’s inexperience to tackle the Mumbai seamers ran through the ranks but Mumbai was not an exception either.

It was so glaringly demonstrated in the way Suryakumar Yadav shaped to J. Kousik, playing all over the ball in trying to whip it off his pads.

The response from Mumbai was built around Kaustubh Pawar who made an earnest effort to hang in even as Vignesh commanded respect with his two wickets.

Pawar, wisely preferring to play straight, did not waste the scoring opportunities with drives on the off being his preferred shot. With Tare for company he blunted the bowlers and picked up runs through some neat deflections. At close, his unbeaten 26 looked the most compact knock of the day.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: M. S. Washington Sundar c Tare b Kulkarni 2, Abhinav Mukund b Kulkarni 6, B. Aparajith b Kulkarni 16, Dinesh Karthik c Tare b Deshpande 15, B. Indrajith (not out) 28, Kaushik Gandhi c Tare b Sandhu 0, J. Kousik lbw b Deshpande 5, Aswin Crist c Jaffer b Deshpande 0, M. Mohammed c Tare b Sandhu 3, Rahil Shah lbw b Kulkarni 4, K. Vignesh c Tare b Deshpande 0; Extras (lb-3, nb-5): 8; Total (in 45.3 overs): 87.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-11, 3-41, 4-52, 5-53, 6-62, 7-66, 8-69, 9-77.

Mumbai bowling: Dhawal Kulkarni 13-5-31-4, Balwinder Sandhu 14-6-14-2, Tushar Deshpande 14.3-5-25-4, Abhishek Nayar 4-0-14-0.

Mumbai — 1st innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Karthik b Vignesh 17, Jay Bista c Mukund b Crist 7, Kaustubh Pawar (batting) 26, Armaan Jaffer c Kousik b Vignesh 0, Suryakumar Yadav b Kousik 3, Aditya Tare (batting) 22; Extras (b-4, nb-2, w-4): 10; Total (for four wkts. in 32 overs): 85.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-45, 3-45, 4-53.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Crist 11-3-30-1, Mohammed 7-0-27-0, Kousik 7-2-19-1, Vignesh 6-3-5-2, Shah 1-1-0-0.

Toss: Mumbai.